VoIP Innovations Announces their Acquisition of Apidaze
VoIP Innovations Plans to Add a Communications Platform as a Service layer to Their Existing Wholesale VoIP Offering.
This acquisition will launch VoIP Innovations into the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry and will allow them to offer an additional layer of services to their customers. VoIP Innovations will leverage Voice, Rest APIs, WebRTC SDK, and SMS features to empower customers to create their own communications apps.
"VoIP Innovations is the first wholesale provider to offer white label programmable network APIs. With this acquisition, we're building the future of communications by giving our customers the tools to create custom network-based applications and integrations which are unique to their specific business processes," said David Walsh, President of VoIP Innovations.
It will be easier than ever for customers to develop their apps with the APIs that VoIP Innovations has available. Custom apps will be easily built and quickly scaled allowing more value and revenue creation for our customers.
"Apidaze was founded in 2013 to make it easy for developers and business owners to create new services using real time communications (RTC). Our vision has proven to be the right one and has allowed hundreds of companies to change the way they improve their customer service and business processes through cloud communications,"
Some of the main features in the suite of APIs include IVR, text to speech, SIP trunking, local numbers, audio and video conference, call centers and support, and SMS. If you don't have the resources to develop the apps you need, VoIP Innovations is happy to work with you to create a product that fits your needs. VoIP Innovations will also offer a Showroom that displays the ever-expanding portfolio of applications and services that are built on their Programmable Services platform.
Getting started with the new CPaaS layer at VoIP Innovations is easy. You create your account, enter the URL of your app, use the APIs to build the communications apps you want, and then start using it right away. Though it may be easy to start developing your services, the convergence of the VoIP Innovations and Apidaze platforms won't take place until the end of 2017. If you're interested in seeing how this acquisition could impact your business, please contact VoIP Innovations today: http://info.voipinnovations.com/
About VoIP Innovations:
VoIP Innovations, an Inc. 5000 company, provides the largest phone number and termination VoIP footprint in North America. Their network includes hundreds of thousands of numbers in over 8,500 rate centers across the US and Canada and in over 60 countries around the world. With the acquisition of Apidaze, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, all VoIP Innovations services are now programmable. You can build your own services on their network or add voice, messaging, fax, and video to your apps, services or business processes. VoIP Innovations also offers an ever-expanding portfolio of telecom services, built on this Programmable Services platform. VoIP Innovations is owned by ABG Capital and is based in Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Austin, TX. European operations will be led from Paris, France. To learn more, please visit the VoIP Innovations Blog.
Contact
Natalie DeCario, VoIP Innovations
***@voipinnovations.com
