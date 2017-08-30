News By Tag
Archiware advances Cloud features & simplifies VMware Backup at IBC 2017
The International Broadcasting Convention is the leading annual tradeshow for media, entertainment and technology professionals in Europe. This year, Archiware presents advanced Cloud features in the new version 5.5 of its P5 Software Suite:
– Backup to the Cloud
– Client-to-Client sync option
– A choice between two archiving modes for the Cloud:
Pool-Format:
Object-Format:
– Amazon S3 and Glacier, Generic S3 and Backblaze (B2) support
– Automatic backup of Archive indexes
– Job inventory sent as e-mail attachment for auditing purposes
– Support for Archive to the Cloud for Windows, FreeBSD and Linux
– Additional features in the CLI (preview, clip handling, sorting/identifying cloned volume sets)
Another highlight of the show is a live demonstration of the brand new product, Archiware Pure. The innovative software appliance radically simplifies virtual machine backup and restore in VMware environments.
This year, a record number of 30 Archiware hardware and software partners are exhibiting at the show. Archiware's newest partnership integrates G-Technology's G-RACK 12 NAS device with P5. Additionally, Archiware will demonstrate live setups with partner products at its booth, including ATTO's ThunderLink Thunderbolt to FibreChannel converter, mLogic's mTape, Spectra Logic's T50e tape library and Sonnet's Echo 15+ Thunderbolt 2 Dock. A complete list of partners and their show locations is available in the IBC Partner Map: http://archiware.com/
About Archiware:
Headquartered in Munich, Germany, Archiware GmbH is a privately held company with over 20 years of experience in data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware's software is primarily aimed at the SMB and Media & Entertainment industry. The product line includes:
- P5 Synchronize – Replicate data to ensure high availability
- P5 Backup – Back up server data to disk, tape and cloud
- P5 Backup2Go – Back up desktop and laptop data to disk
- P5 Archive – Move or migrate data offline to disk, tape and cloud
- Pure – Essential VMware Backup
For more information, visit http://www.archiware.com
Contact
Archiware GmbH
Lana Tannir, Marketing Manager
***@archiware.com
