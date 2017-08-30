Resume Parsing Services, Resume Parsing Software

 
NOIDA, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Resume Parsing Services enables parser to handle multiple requests at a time, though Lease/Self-hosted model is also available. Multilingual, All-doc converter, Bulk processing, Email Inbox Parsing, High Accuracy are just another reasons why our customers choose us over competitors. Integrated with all these features, API gives you an intelligible system for overall resume parsing. Integration in record time without altering the existing set up, easy to deploy and quick to use are it's key features. Being compatible with every Application tracking system makes it favorite for any ERP and meets their business demands. For a number of years now specialist firms have been providing software which is able to analyze text and convert it into structured information. One of the integral methods of a parsing tool is the so-called semantic analysis, which intelligently analyzes and detects the contents of a document. For more details visit our website http://onlineresumeparser.com, And connect at recruitplus.marketing@itconsinc.com or as well as connect at what's app: 9205487643 & call us: +91 120 6407558.

