A site for heroes, for people of worthy honor, respect and glory. If you know such people

If you know such people - create a page for them and tell about their deeds, merits, virtues or exploits. Or suggest it to their close relatives or friends. This is a great way to show respect to them. The country must know its heroes.
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- If you know these people - create a page for them and tell them about their deeds, virtues, virtues or exploits. Or suggest it to your close relatives or friends. This is a great way to show respect for them. The country must know its heroes.

With the advent of the site memorylight.net it became possible to express honor to worthy persons who deserved the right to special respect. The nation must know about the glorious deeds of its sons and daughters. Information about them should be accessible to all. This book is the great deeds and heroes of our time.

At the height of glory are our rescuers, military, police, astronauts, as well as ordinary people who, through their devotion, skills, self-sacrifice and great love, deserve the right to popular fame. After spending 10 minutes of time, you will glorify the person's name for ages.

https://memorylight.net/ - the great place to keep the best memories of an expensive person, to appreciate his merits and personal dignity. Create a beautiful page of memory and put in the Hall of Fame of humanity and allow others to see and add their own kind words and emotions.

Please, Send this message to all your friends and share it on social networks. This will be your contribution to the important cause of glorifying our heroes.

