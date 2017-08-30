 
Ecosmob announced Laravel Web and App Development

 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited is one of the most prominent names in the global VoIP solutions providers. The company has served the global clientele with enterprise-grade VoIP, mobile app, and web development solutions since over ten years. Ecosmob has gained fame through delivering customer-centric, innovative solutions in the domain of VoIP across different industry verticals. The company has announced to offer Laravel web and app development services for addressing the ever-changing requirements of the corporate world.

Speaking on this occasion, the spokesperson at Ecosmob Technologies shared his thoughts about the company's objective behind offering Laravel web app development services for the enterprises: " Laravel is a flexible and reliable framework for developing robust and scalable web apps for the enterprises. At Ecosmob, we offer tailored Laravel web appsto facilitate our clients to leverage the unique MVC architecture of this PHP-based platform. Our next-gen web app solutions help enterprises meet their needs effectively and strengthen their online presence. Our team of Laravel web developers  can create expressive and elegant web applications using the latest versions of the platform for enabling companies to handle the growing challenges." He concluded.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel- AVP Sales at Ecosmob listed the services under the hood of Laravel web app development services and state a few business benefits of Laravel websites and apps with these words: " Enterprise-friendly features followed by a seamless functionality are the real reasons for the popularity of Laravel business apps. Our experienced web developers primarily focus on the latest business trends to come up with bespoke web apps with the features like inbuilt authentication system and smooth route caching, etc. Quicker turnaround, improved safety, easy monitoring, and better access to the company's database are some of the notable business benefits that can give companies a competitive edge over their peers. Enterprises can get the most from this excellent PHP framework with our customized web and web application services. We offer 360-degree solutions while offering web development, Restful API development, CMS development, module development, and web application development services using the Laravel platform. Agile methodology, timely project completion, flexible hiring model, competent support, and competitive pricing make us a promising player among the community of web and application developers." He concluded.

Visit the company's page (https://www.ecosmob.com/laravel-web-application-developme...)to know more about customized Laravel web app development services.

