ILSAP organizes Girl education campaign to kill the demon of gender discrimination in the society
This is the main reason that led Ilsap to take initiative to protect the self-respect of girls. Ilsap promotes India's biggest campaign to support girls for pursuing education to lead a better life without depending on other because they know that education is the only vaccination that fights against the germs that are crawling in mind of Orthodox people. With the intention that, thought behind this campaign might equip them with the knowledge to realize they're in built potential and live their life independently on their own terms and live their life with dignity that they deserve. The motive of this campaign is to raise the awareness among the different section of society for encouraging their girls for education as education is the fundamental right of every citizen.
The campaign of Ilsap focuses on the classrooms of the schools have to be full of girls as well as boys and allow them to get knowledge in schools absolutely free of cost. With the slogan of "Let every girl child educate to kill the demon of gender discrimination in the society". This is all about generating public support and makes them realize that education is the main path that makes a way for development of your own family and if their family developed automatically the output will be shown in the development of the economy as well as to the country. So there is a direct link between girls education with the development of a country. Yet, we all are familiar that giving an equivalent to girls in education can transform their life, girls communities and one-day entire country gets an advantage of this movement.
While leading the campaign, the whole issue of girls education is brought into the limelight for strengthening the society by securing the existence of girls status. As a result, a good thought came into people's mind that the benefits of girls education are passed from one generation to the next and the futures of every generation will become much brighter too. Lastly, they sign off the speech with the appeal that"Let every girl the freedom to breathe, educate and empower her as this is the main success mantra of happiness of your own family". Make this world equivalent for every citizen.
Call us: +91-1141664914, +91-9810144034, Visit: http://www.ilsap.org/
