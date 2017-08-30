 
Finnish company K.Hartwall wins development project for new parcel roll container for the UK market

 
 
Parcel roll container with packages
Parcel roll container with packages
 
HELSINKI, Finland - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- A postal roll container developed by Finnish company K.Hartwall Oy Ab has won the four-year-long product development tender launched by a UK parcel operator. The first phase of the project, which includes the adoption of K.Hartwall's new parcel roll container by one of Europe's largest logistics markets, is valued at more than EUR 18 million. The new roll container will be developed and series production will take place at K.Hartwall's factory in Sipoo, east of Helsinki.

With the exponential increase in parcel volumes over the past few years in Europe, traditional postal and logistics operators are faced with new challenges. Growing international competition and often old logistics infrastructure create pressure to develop innovations to improve parcel handling.

In 2013, a UK postal and parcel operator therefore launched Europe's largest product development tender for load carriers, with the intention of developing the next generation roll container. The purpose of the development project was to respond to challenges related to handling growing parcel volumes, and the long-term objective is to replace some of the current fleet of around 400,000 roll containers.

"The first test series of the new parcel roll container was manufactured in Sipoo early this year, and that was followed by a major test programme in the UK. Series production of the new roll container will begin in Sipoo this autumn. The whole project will have a considerable employment effect over the next few years. The new roll container is also sure to open up new opportunities for K.Hartwall in future," states Eero Heinonen, Head of Business Unit, K.Hartwall.

The new roll container developed by K.Hartwall was designed to be very user-friendly, to support new package automation at the postal terminals, and to ensure the most efficient fill rate also during transport.

K.Hartwall – a family company that takes Finnish innovations to global markets

K.Hartwall started out manufacturing steel wire for the caps of bottles. Today, the company develops logistics solutions for retail companies, postal services and the automotive industry, to name a few. More than 90% of its turnover comes from outside of Finland. Among K.Hartwall's customers we can name Schaeffler, DHL, Royal Mail, Havi Logistics or PostNord.

The company was established 85 years ago and today employs some 130 people. In addition to its plant in Sipoo, K.Hartwall manufactures products for local markets through contract manufacturing, for instance, in China and Central Europe.

K.Hartwall Oy Ab operates in highly competitive global markets, where it succeeds with innovative products and flexible service that is close to the customer. The company has made significant efforts in product development and customer work in recent years and has successfully opened up new markets, for instance, in the US and Asia.

For more information, please contact:

Eero Heinonen
Head of Business Unit, Postal & Logistics
Mobile   +358 40 135 0943
eero.heinonen@k-hartwall.com (http://www.prlog.org/admin/articles/eero.heinonen@k-hartw...)
Source:K. Hartwall
Email:***@ins.fi
Posted By:***@ins.fi Email Verified
Phone:+358(0)96120990
Tags:Packaging, Parcel, Post
Industry:Shipping
Location:Helsinki - Helsinki - Finland
