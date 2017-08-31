News By Tag
2nd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare 2017 Summit
2nd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare is one among the most dedicated conferences aimed at streamlining new horizons of technology in healthcare which provides a platform to discuss the challenges and digital health trends in the evolving industry
The Most awaited conference in healthcare organized by Explore Exhibitions & Conference LLP 2nd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare is back again with its 2nd edition which will be taking place on 23rd & 24th November 2017 in Bangalore, India. This year's summit has been revamped with more exciting concepts, interesting new topics of discussions, leadership dinner, networking opportunities and a lot more. All this is nicely wrapped in a 2 days conference agenda.
The successful completion and the overwhelming response that we had received for our Smart Tech Healthcare 2016 summit, has given us the opportunity to strategize the Healthcare series again with our thought leaders and create a platform for the knowledge sharing and thoughtful discussions.
Here are the topics of discussion:
* Storytelling in a Digital Age: Transforming healthcare 2030 with IT
* Blockchain as an enabler of countrywide interoperability
* Redesigning Healthcare: the future of Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
* The future for Technology Enabled Care: How the industry realises the opportunities
* Revolutionizing the Internet of Health & Medical Things
* Interoperability in the Post-EHR era
* Payer-
* In-depth analysis of today's megatrends (VR, tele-everything, Robotics, wearables, digital therapies).
* Deeper Dive: Understanding the Emerging Threats.
* Population Health Strategies: Improved outcomes and care coordination.
Our success story from the minds of our Delegates:
"The conference was hosted at a convenient venue and the delegates were more than I expected. The quality of the presentations were exciting and the opportunity to comment and ask questions – not only in the sessions but afterwards – has been a lot greater than at some of the bigger scientific meetings I visited before. The sessions were curated very intuitively and were forward looking as well. Participants always get to learn a lot more when session's topics are a bit out of your comfort zone. It has been a very diverse conference scientifically and I liked that a lot."
Dr. Ruchi Dass, Managing Director, Healthcursor consulting Group & Project Advisor (World Bank) IFC
"The event was well attended on both days with a high level of intellect participation. The sessions were well coordinated, content material solid with good panel discussions. This is a great initiative to globalize digital technology in health care which is the only way forward. A lot of personal interactions took place for mutual exchange of knowledge."
Prof. Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, Vice chairman & Director – Dean - Manipal Hospital Dwarka
"Smart Tech was smartly done and Technology oriented. Brought some of the best minds together on panel, best thoughts across the audience and best outcomes for the deliberations. Looking forward to more milestones by Smart Tech."
Dr. Jitendar Sharma, Director & CEO- Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, Advisor (Health) - Govt. of Andhra Pradesh
"It was a pleasure to be at the Smart Tech Healthcare 2016. I enjoyed the interactions with the exhibitors, the audience and the panel discussions. Innovations and adoption of technology in health care is the future and conferences like these are of great value in helping the health care industry gear for the future"
Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal MD,FRCP (UK), Chairman – Manipal Hospitals
"This was my first time at Smart Tech and I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of the discussions and the audience. The conversations were engaging and the content, quite rich. I look forward to participating in the years to come."
Mr. Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth
"Had a very interesting session on the challenges of IT implementation in the Healthcare sector at the Smart Tech Healthcare IT Conference. Glad to be a part of a panel wherein participants had varied business models - maternity, social service, healthcare brand management and hardcore IT implementation."
Mr. Sandeep KM, Sr. Manager - Sakra World Hospital
" I was initially a little hesitant to participate in this event as this was Explore's first event. I was however mistaken, the team @ Explore handled the two days of sessions exceptionally well ( for a first timers) and it is a job very well done."
Mrs. Ashvini Danigond, Executive Director & CEO - Manorama Infosolutions
I congratulate Explore Exhibitions and Conference for organising so well Smart Tech Healthcare - 2016. It brought most of the Health Technology stakeholders, private as well public on the same platform and share the advancement in technology views and concerns. The contents and the high quality of the conference is commendable"
Dr. Sandhya Ahuja, Sr. Consultant HMIS -National Health Systems Resource Center
The 2nd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare will bring together 300+ participants from the healthcare and the Information technology leaders who are renowned for their expertise in the subject matter. The attendees would gain an intense knowledge on the latest trends and innovations, the new implemented govt. laws and regulations. The sponsors and the exhibitors will get a wide platform to showcase their best solutions unlike their competitors.
Do you still want to miss this opportunity?
Event : 2nd Annual Smart Tech Healthcare 2017 Summit
Date : 23rd – 24th November 2017
Place : Bangalore, India
Contact
Samantha
samantha@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384
samantha@exploreexhibitions.com
