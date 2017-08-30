News By Tag
Bulwark to boost all-round IT security Products and services offering at GITEX 2017
The UAE-based pioneering VAD will be offering international renowned and award-winning technologies for all segments of the industry
Gearing up for the event, the company has reiterated the importance of building a strong, integrated security infrastructure in the region. Located in Hall 1, stand C1-20, Bulwark will highlight its end-to-end security solutions and customer-centric distribution strategies during the show.
The leading Value-Added Distributor will announce some major partnerships and demonstrate their following 'Best in Class' products and solutions and elaborate on their collaboration with key vendors to act as their extended arms in the Middle East Region.
· Sophos – Next Generation Firewall / Endpoint Security
· MailStore – E-mail Archival
· ESET – Endpoint Security / Antivirus
· EnGenius – Networking Access Points/Switches/
· Varonis – Enterprise Data Governance
· Teramind – User Behavior / Insider Threat Prevention
· Linoma – Secure Managed File Transfer
· SecurEnvoy – Tokenless Two-Factor Authentication
· Radware – Application Delivery / DDoS Protection
· Netsupport – Classroom Management / IT Asset Management
· SendQuick – Gateways for Enterprise Mobility
· iStorage – Encypted Hard Drives / Disc Drives
· ARCON – Privileged Access Management
· Lastline – APT / Advanced Malware Protection
· Mimecast – Email Security / Archival
· Netwrix – Change Auditing
· Acunetix – Web Application Vulnerability Scanner
· Jacarta – Environmental & Power Monitoring
"For Gitex, where we have been showcasing for over a decade now, we employ a two-pronged approach. We not only showcase optimum technologies catching pace in this region, but also introduce newer technologies that are gaining acceleration for their ease of use across the globe. Our approach this year has been driven based on a strong demand in the security distribution market.' says Mr. Jose Thomas Menacherry, Managing Director of Bulwark.
Bulwark today has an established network of over 350 resellers throughout UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait,Egypt,Lebanon & Jordan regions.
ABOUT BULWARK
Bulwark Technologies LLC is the leading provider for IT Security and Information Communications & Technology (ICT) products in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region. Headquartered in Dubai, Bulwark serves the entire region with innovations from more than 20 technology vendors and works with more than 350 partners, with the aim of bringing the best in technology to the Middle East. Customers from various sectors including Banking, Finance, Government, Manufacturing, Hospitality, Medical, Education, Petroleum and more rely on solutions distributed by Bulwark for securing and managing their IT infrastructure. Bulwark has won numerous industry awards for leadership in IT sales and support, and has been rated as the best VAD in the region. For more information, please visit http://www.bulwark.biz/
For further queries, contact:
Ms. Sonali Basu Roy | Marketing Manager
E-mail: sonali@bulwark.biz
www.bulwark.biz
