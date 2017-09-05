News By Tag
Infants Clothes Online India - The Infant Exercise Regimenn
Take the leading step with Nino Bambino, follow up with this infant exercise regimen and rest assured of a healthy, joyful future for your infant.
Infants – like all other age groups – require about an hour of physical activity every day and shouldn't be allowed to stay inactive for more than 60 minutes at a stretch during waking hours. Studies have shown that children who grow up with a set exercise routine are less vulnerable to obesity and the numerous diseases it is known to incur. And not only does exercising with a baby ensure his health but also makes for quality time spent with the infant. So for the parents who wish to provide their infant a healthy future, here are some exercises that help achieve the goal:
Bicycle exercise: This exercise involves moving your infant's legs in a bicycle pedalling motion while he is lying on his back. Hold both his feet and thrust one leg towards his chest while the other one is stretched out. Then stretch out the first leg and thrust towards his chest the second, moving them both in a slow, circular motion. Do this thrice, pause and then repeat.
Tummy time exercise: Place your little one with his face downwards on a firm surface. During the first couple of months, your infant won't be able to do much, but on growing up a little, he will start trying to turn on his shoulder, lift his head or push himself up so he can look around. This will help promote his upper back and shoulder's flexibility.
Chest stretch exercise: This is also an exercise for promoting your infant's upper body flexibility. Begin by placing your infant on his back and then have him grasp your thumbs. Now, stretch his arms out wide and then back so that they cross over his chest. Repeat the process several times but be cautious not to exert too much pressure.
Finger towing exercise: Put your two index fingers forward as your infant is lying on his back. When he grasps them, lift your hands slowly. While your hands move, your baby will try harder to hold on tightly. Lift his hands up thus and gently drop them down.
Toe-to-ear exercise: Place your baby on his back to start off. Then, keeping his leg straight, slowly and gently move his right big toe towards his left ear (be cautious not to force it). Slowly bring it back to the starting position. Follow it up by bringing his left big toe to his right ear. Repeat the exercise 5 times. This exercise helps make a baby's legs flexible and strong.
Tug up exercise: To begin, hold your infant's forearms and pull him up slowly until he is in a sitting position. Make sure you keep his back upright while doing this. Now slowly and gently put him back on his back in his previous position on the surface. Repeat this exercise 4 times.
Rolling exercise: This exercise benefits an infant's entire body. Make him lie down on his back to begin with and help him roll front to back and then back to front. The same can also be repeated with placing him on his tummy at the start.
Dancing: Dancing is one of the most fun exercises for you to indulge in with your little one. All you need to do is put on some music – preferably a tune your baby enjoys – and dance away with your baby. Carry him in your arms safely and cautiously while swinging side to side. Let the joyous mood spread to your infant and he will make body movements on his own.
These exercises are easy on a baby's body, boost flexibility, improve blood flow and circulation and thereby enhance immunity. However, at the age of infancy, the immune system of the body isn't completely developed and needs all the help possible. Going beyond these exercises, organic infant clothes online are another impactful factor. Organic infant baby clothes products are manufactured without the use of any harmful chemicals, thus preventing skin infections a baby may contract due to exposure. But to ensure proper care of a baby, it is ideal to trust only a reputed baby clothes online store rather than prioritize price over quality.
Nino Bambino, for instance, is an online baby store which holds an unparalleled expertise in manufacturing comfortable, stylish and inexpensive organic clothing for kids up to the age of 9 years. Keeping the trending styles in view and prioritizing baby's health, Nino Bambino manufactures organic baby clothes that suits your kid's taste without taking a toll on his or her sensitive skin. With an easy to use interface and a vast collection of products, the brand is a heaven for parents seeking to secure little one's health.
