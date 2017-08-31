News By Tag
Yolanda Rabun Launches Theatre Raleigh's Fall Concert Series with Tribute to Legendary Nancy Wilson
Plan for an Entertaining Saturday Evening on September 30, 2017, at 8pm Duke Energy's Center for the Performing Arts, Kennedy Theatre
With the celebration of Nancy Wilson's 80th birthday in February of this year, Rabun began brainstorming her plan to pay homage to Wilson and her prolific discography of standards, pop, jazz, blues, Broadway show tunes, adult contemporary, R&B and soul-tinged music. "I needed a cozy, intimate environment to dive into (Nancy) Wilson's diverse repertoire of melodies and lyrics so when Theatre Raleigh's Artistic Director, Lauren Kennedy approached me for the concert series, I was ecstatic; the stage was set for the tribute!" said Rabun.
Like music legend Nancy Wilson, Rabun has a reputation of approaching songs and concerts with outstanding vocal dexterity and a unique dramatic flair. This past May, Rabun performed a special tribute to another jazz icon, Nina Simone with the Durham Symphony Orchestra with rave reviews. She also was a featured performer in Theatre Raleigh's Summer smash hit, Smokey Joe's Café and last year's stellar production of North Carolina Theatre's Mary Poppins. Rabun, who touts Nancy Wilson as one of her favorite musical influences, featured the Wilson classic, That's What I Want for Christmas, on her second CD recording, Christmastime.
"I love to share songs where people feel as though the story I am telling happened to them or even me", said Rabun. The Nancy Wilson tribute at the end of September will be filled with a smorgasbord of great music and familiar stories. Expect to have a myriad of emotions. You may laugh, cheer, cry, reminisce, get mad and forgive and then find yourself smiling. One thing is for sure, a good time will be had by all ! Tickets start at $25 and are available at http://www.theatreraleigh.com. Group rates available by calling the box office – 919-832-9997. Advance Tickets Highly Recommended.
About Yolanda Rabun
An extraordinarily gifted storyteller with a soul-drenched jazz voice, NC chanteuse Yolanda Rabun is also a BMI songwriter and National Recording artist having three full studio albums and chart-topping singles under her belt. Yolanda has been called a modern-day Renaissance woman as she successfully manages her music and life as a wife, mother, music entrepreneur, motivational speaker, professional AEA actor and practicing corporate attorney. Yolanda Rabun holds an Honors B.A. degree from Holy Cross College, a Juris Doctorate from Boston College Law School, and has won, among other professional honors, the Triangle Business Journal's Top 40 under 40 Leadership Award. Yolanda is also an award-winning actor (Cantey Award for Best Actress), voting member of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (Grammys) and an ASCAP Publisher.
Tour Dates:
September 30 – Nancy Wilson Tribute, Theatre Raleigh Concert Series
October 3 - Community Music School Benefit Concert with Alan Campbell & Friends
October 22 - Jazz in the Park Concert Series, Birmingham, Alabama
For more information please go to www.yolandarabun.com.
Facebook: YodyfulMusic | Twitter and Instagram: YolandaRabun
About Theatre Raleigh
The mission of Theatre Raleigh, Inc. is to produce work with an artistic scope that includes musical theatre, drama, comedy, concerts, theatre for young audiences, as well as the development of new theatrical projects. Theatre Raleigh, Inc. will nurture a tradition of intimate, professional live performances while enhancing, stimulating and providing opportunities to our community, thus contributing to its vitality.
Theatre Raleigh, Inc. produces a critically-acclaimed Summer Series, Family Series and a planned Concert Series. This umbrella institution operates with the goal of providing audiences diverse programming in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
For more information please go to http://www.theatreraleigh.com.
