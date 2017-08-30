Clinical Trials Commenced By Dr.Debraj Shome To Evaluate Botox For Face Scar Treatment

Botulinum Toxin, the wonder injection that has helped celebrities polish years off their age is set to assist patients with facial scars.

-- Botulinum Toxin, the wonder injection that has helped celebrities polish years off their age is set to assist patients with facial scars. Dr.Debraj Shome the acclaimed Indian facial plastic surgeon has announced the commencement of clinical trials to record the efficacy of botox for facial scars treatment."The attempt is to evaluate and see if the success of botox can be replicated in corrective cosmetic procedures" said Dr.Debraj Shome, as he made final touches to his ambitious clinical trial. Botox has generally been used for aesthetic improvements and infrequently used to correct face scars.The success of the trials will have a huge impact on the way face scars are treated and could well spell good fortune for hundreds of thousands of individuals who end up with scars from accidents and incidents. With proven deliverables in cosmetic procedures, the botox is probably one of the safest options which Dr. Shome has chosen with great care. Sharing the reasons behind the choice he said "Laboratories across the world continuously look for new treatment regimens and options for health care and cosmetology. Botox has been around for quite some time and its use in procedures has given it five star status. It makes sense to try and use it for similar results"Banking on his success on other breakthroughs which have brought the Indian plastic surgery fraternity fame, Dr.Debraj has launched the clinical trials in Mumbai, after carefully considering the control groups to use as part of the trials to understand and showcase results.Botox broke on the dermatology scene and has remained one of the most sought after procedures, either independently or in combination with other procedures. Its adaptation into the face scar scene will most likely be the change that can bring cheer to the countless number of individuals who avoid social situations out of embarrassment. The results of the clinical trials will be much awaited both by the fraternity and patients for the hope it promises.Dr.Debraj Shome is a world-renowned facial plastic surgeon. He is the founder of The Esthetic Clinics with Dr.Rinky Kapoor, an internationally renowned dermatologist. These clinics are one of the best centres in the world for cosmetic surgery and skin care treatment. The clinic has treated patients from around the world for various skin conditions and performed restorative surgeries.