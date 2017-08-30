Ideal Standard's Strada helps you create stunning bathrooms with the luxurious hotel look

7

-- Bathrooms have become an important part of the household, a refuge of relaxation and invigoration. Bathroom design is about defining how you use the space you have available to fit your lifestyle. And nobody does it better than Ideal Standard, one of the leading providers of innovative bathroom solutions operating across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The wonderful and sophisticated Strada range is the perfect example!With clean lines and streamlined shapes, Strada collection cross-category items are perfectly shaped for contemporary living. One look at them and you'll see that they are designed to help you recreate that sophisticated "hotel look" in your bathroom. Strada's trademark qualities are instantly recognizable, like its minimal aesthetics, its clean straight lines ending with well-defined corners. These modern geometric shapes work well together creating balanced proportions that give an integrated and coherent look. Strada is the very definition of eleganceand minimal chic, and at the same time the high quality materials and ease of installation show a practicality that is priceless.Strada collection of wash basins has it all, basins, vanities, vessels, countertops. Such a variety that extends to not only shapes but sizes too, allows creative freedom that can address different needs as well as style. And these wash basins not only look good, but are also deep enough to be practical to use, ensuring you will be happy with your bathroom for years to come.can be installed on any worktop or on their own with a siphon for a more minimalistic look.can be the choice for you, if you need more rim to have room for your personal bathroom products.are recessed into worktops and furniture, which give a luxurious "hotel", spacious feel to your bathroom.That same luxurious feel is a given, when you choose a. The distinctive rectangular design is the key personality trait for this range and vessels are no exception. But circle is also a geometric shape. For those who prefer circular designs, Strada has also a selection of attractive round and oval vessels to choose from, one that can add an interesting visual contrast to a rectangular design theme. Rectangular, round or oval, whichever vessel you opt for, you can be sure it will be a fashion statement.In order to complete your washing area, of course you must have a look at Strada's impressivethat come with or without subtle, integrated lighting. These are mirrors that immediately reflect your style. A mirror always makes a space look bigger, in this case giving you an expansive view of the rest of your bathroom whilst bouncing of soft light.Time for a bath and there's nothing more relaxing than enjoying it in the comfortable spacious. Choose from a single ended or a double ended bath with a central plug. Whether you decide on a bathtub with its own integral panels, making it a complete entity in its own right, or want to build in your bath with sides that follow the design finish theme of your flooring or wall tiling, you will find that with the help of Strada fittings, it will become the natural centre piece of your bathroom.If you value your showering experienceare a must. They complement the style of the design, yet perform beautifully. You can choose from a range of differently-sized shower trays, from perfectly square to the more expansively rectangular. They all come with the blade waste system and all complementing the Strada design theme. Instead of a plug, they feature a gleaming, stainless steel band stretching across one side of the pure white, uninterrupted, shower tray.Mixers are a wonderful functional necessity. Solast, but definitely not least,are here to complete the bathroom design and complement the rest of the Strada range, so as to create a unified look., straight lined Strada mixers, besides their gorgeous looks, they come with adjustable regulators that allow you to control the direction of water and prevent splashing. Furthermore, these regulators have 5lpm maximum flow rate, resulting in using much less water, while giving you the sensation of a full stream in your basin. Fortunately Strada has the technology to help you save money by reducing water flow, without compromising on your comfort. It's also about the way basin, shower or bath & shower mixers feel in your hand. So they are designed with a smooth handle movement to give you a sense of high end luxury and reliable quality every time you use them.All of Strada basins, bathtubs, shower trays and mixers are individually beautiful. At the same time they are designed to harmonize beautifully together, so you can be completely confident for an amazing outcome, whatever the choice of product. This gives you the complete liberty to plan the bathroom of your dreams where you look forward to spending hours of enjoyable time in.can be confident that, regardless of whether you