 
News By Tag
* Chan & Naylor
* Ed Chan
* David Naylor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bankstown
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130


5 easy ways to make money by David Naylor

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Chan & Naylor
Ed Chan
David Naylor

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Bankstown - New South Wales - Australia

BANKSTOWN, Australia - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Investors are in a constant look out for ways to accumulate more assets and build their wealth. Chan & Naylor gives you simple strategies which could help you achieve your financial goals. Below are 6 ways to make money with very little effort on your part.

• Prepare a personal family budget

Know your real-time expenses and how you spend your money. List your expenses down to determine your source of income and what your monthly or weekly expenses are.

• Talk to your bank and ask for a discount on your current mortgage rates

You can do this by comparing them with their competitors' rates. Your current lender may be forced to give you a more competitive rate, which could save you thousands of dollars in repayments.

• Focus on reducing your bad debt

Make sure your investment loans are interest only facilities. You may request your bank to pay your repayments more regularly. They calculate their interest daily and you may pay your mortgage weekly or fortnightly.

• Maximise your cash flow

Sensibly using your credit card and managing credit terms. You may defer a payment to a creditor a day after your credit card cycle to afford you a minimum of 30 interest free days before you have to settle your balance in full.

• Remember that surplus funds are offset against your mortgage

This is done to reduce and save interest. Hence, investors should create an offset account. 6. Arrange for a PAYG variation.

If you have negatively geared shares or investment properties, you may arrange for a PAYG variation at the start of each year. You may use the extra cash from PAYG to pay off a home loan or add to your investment portfolio.

What can you do?

If you would like to know more about wealth creation, know more about Chan & Naylor (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/) services. You can leave your details and we can schedule you for a free consultation. We'll contact you to explain more.

Whether you are a beginner, seasoned investor or business owner, we can give you guidance to maximise the financial areas of your life. We can give you an integrated and tailored solution of your superannuation, taxation, property investment, asset protection, estate planning and more.

Schedule a chat or call us at 1300 250 122

If you like what you are reading, subscribe to our newsletters now at www.chan-naylor.com.au

Disclaimer (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/about-us/disclaimer/)

To view the original article, click here (http://snip.ly/22s3n)
End
Source:
Email:***@chan-naylor.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Chan & Naylor, Ed Chan, David Naylor
Industry:Accounting
Location:Bankstown - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chan & Naylor PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share