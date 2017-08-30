News By Tag
* Edm
* Marqesa
* Newmusic
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Earth Is Our Mother" By Marqesa Is One Stellar Track On Bandcamp
Nothing refreshes the mind and body like a good House music track. If you're on the lookout for one, listen to "Earth is our Mother" by Marqesa available on Bandcamp.
DJ Marqesa is an exceptional mixer cum composer who is known for her healing and ambient music compositions. Not only on Bandcamp, but she is a much talked about artist on various other social sites including SoundCloud. Some of her very popular tracks on Bandcamp are "FIRE", "VOID", "WATER", "AIR" and more. The best thing about her tracks is that she brings together contemporary beats with natural elements. Her latest track "Earth Is Our Mother" is one perfect track that reveals her versatility.
The track "Earth Is Our Mother" has both original and remix version. This track is dedicated to mother earth, the greatest of all goddess. Through this track, a listener will get close to nature created with the natural music beats. The soothing melodies allow listeners to get rid of stress and tension. For all who are looking for the best way to breathe some fresh oxygen, listen to this energizing track. No matter you is at work or leisure feel the real essence of mother earth with this exceptional track by DJ Marqesa on Bandcamp.
https://djmarqesa.bandcamp.com/
Media Contact
smaith.collins@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse