"Earth Is Our Mother" By Marqesa Is One Stellar Track On Bandcamp

Nothing refreshes the mind and body like a good House music track. If you're on the lookout for one, listen to "Earth is our Mother" by Marqesa available on Bandcamp.

-- Music is the best resort to feel refreshed and rejuvenated. Not all music has the power to purify mind, body, and soul. In today's fast lifestyles finding some quality moments with self is very important to keep going. New age music the best music genre that is a dedication to healing tracks. Bandcamp is one pioneering music streaming site that features artists of different genres. In terms of new age music, DJ Marqesa aka Rebecca Stefani is one name who is known for her recreational tracks. She has dropped numerous mixtapes and singles based on different themes. Her latest composition "Earth Is Our Mother" is a house remix blended with different elements of house music. Listen to this track exclusively on Bandcamp.DJ Marqesa is an exceptional mixer cum composer who is known for her healing and ambient music compositions. Not only on Bandcamp, but she is a much talked about artist on various other social sites including SoundCloud. Some of her very popular tracks on Bandcamp are "FIRE", "VOID", "WATER", "AIR" and more. The best thing about her tracks is that she brings together contemporary beats with natural elements. Her latest track "Earth Is Our Mother" is one perfect track that reveals her versatility.The track "Earth Is Our Mother" has both original and remix version. This track is dedicated to mother earth, the greatest of all goddess. Through this track, a listener will get close to nature created with the natural music beats. The soothing melodies allow listeners to get rid of stress and tension. For all who are looking for the best way to breathe some fresh oxygen, listen to this energizing track. No matter you is at work or leisure feel the real essence of mother earth with this exceptional track by DJ Marqesa on Bandcamp.