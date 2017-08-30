POBJ announces the launch of their new line of business

'Our First Tee' commemorates the launch of POBJ's new Tee Shirts on demand product line

-- Jim O'Brien CEO of POBJ Enterprises, announced the launch of the first product offering, 'Our First Tee' in their Tee Shirts on demand product line. This is a limited edition commemorative offering. Once 100 or more units have been sold , the product will be withdrawn and never offered for sale again.Jim O'Brien remarked: "This marks POBJ's transition from a 20century organization with a single offering base on IT consulting delivered by a fixed workforce into a 21century organization with multiple information based lines of business delivered by an agile workforce."'Our First Tee' is available at Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0758GCJZQFeatures:• Solid colors: 100% Cotton; Heather Grey: 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester; All Other Heathers: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester• Machine wash cold with like colors, dry low heat• Commemorative Tee• Limited Edition• Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hemWe deal in a number of varied lines of business including IT Consulting, Training and most recently, Tee Shirts on Demand.