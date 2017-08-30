News By Tag
POBJ announces the launch of their new line of business
'Our First Tee' commemorates the launch of POBJ's new Tee Shirts on demand product line
Jim O'Brien remarked: "This marks POBJ's transition from a 20th century organization with a single offering base on IT consulting delivered by a fixed workforce into a 21st century organization with multiple information based lines of business delivered by an agile workforce."
'Our First Tee' is available at Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/
Features:
• Solid colors: 100% Cotton; Heather Grey: 90% Cotton, 10% Polyester; All Other Heathers: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester
• Machine wash cold with like colors, dry low heat
• Commemorative Tee
• Limited Edition
• Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem
About POBJ Enterprises:
