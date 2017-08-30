 
be top magazine: "Mastering the cloud": How companies build up trust

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Sept. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Public, private or hybrid cloud: Using the cloud is increasingly becoming a long-term, economic success factor for companies. However, there is one essential requirement – trust. The new edition of "be top" explains why technological progress needs a good measure of trust if it is to thrive. In the Friedhelm Loh Group company magazine, four experts reveal the quickest ways that companies can establish that trust.

"New technologies only start to become established when users trust them. No matter how good or beneficial they are, if there is no trust, the technology will only be used by a handful of entrepreneurs," explains Matthias Söllner, assistant professor of management and business studies at the universities of Kassel and St. Gallen.

Prof. Söllner is one of four experts featuring in the latest edition of customer magazine be top. Digitalisation is an everyday reality for them. In be top, they explain why new technologies such as cloud computing need trust and reveal the quickest ways that companies can build that confidence. After all, everyone can agree that trust contributes to sustainable and profitable success.

Read More: https://www.rittal.com/in-en/content/en/unternehmen/press...

Source:Rittal
Tags:Industry 4.0, Cloud, Internet Of Things
Industry:Industrial
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
