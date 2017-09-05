 
News By Tag
* Best rowing machine
* Magnetic Rower
* Best Air Rower
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Taipei
  Taipei
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432

JK's Air Magnetic Rowing Machine Provides Extraordinary Rowing Experience

JK's new Air-Magnetic Rowing Machine combines both Air and Magnetic resistance system. The integrated fan provides the air resistance to create a dynamic response with each row while the magnetic tension allows for quieter and smoother operations
 
 
2017-09-05_113452
2017-09-05_113452
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Best rowing machine
* Magnetic Rower
* Best Air Rower

Industry:
* Fitness

Location:
* Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan

Subject:
* Products

TAIPEI, Taiwan - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- JK's Air Magnetic Rowing Machine Provides Extraordinary Rowing Experience

Rowing provides total body workout and develops strength, power and endurance all simultaneously that is an ideal exercise to improve overall fitness. An entire rowing stroke requires leg, core strength, back and arms, which is a versatile and comprehensive training. Rowing machine combines resistance and cardiovascular training in one equipment. The most common resistances of a rowing machines are air and magnetic system.

An air rowing machine uses a flywheel to generate air resistance as you pull away from it. Besides the tension setting, the resistance also depends on the speed and strength you row. The harder and faster you row, the greater the resistance becomes. The intensity increases as your workout intensity increases, ensuring that you maintain a high level of expended effort. This style of machine produces some noise as the wheel turns. It offers more accurate replication of a real rowing experience, since they provide responsive resistance levels and freedom of movement.

The magnet-based rower uses a magnetic break in the flywheel to generate resistance. The magnets are built into the flywheel that users choose the resistance setting to meet personal exercise needs. The magnetic rowing machines will not increase in resistance the harder or faster you pull. Despite this, magnetic rowing machines can still offer a physically demanding workout that makes them well-suited for at-home workouts because of the quietness.

FitLux 818 Air-Magnetic Rowing Machine (https://www.jkexer.com/s/2/product-535823/Semi-Commercial...) combines the advantages of both resistance system. It works as a magnetic rower integrated with an air resistance system which offers 16 levels of intensity to make your workouts even more difficult. The integrated fan provides the air resistance and helps create a dynamic response with each row while the magnetic tension allows for quieter, smoother operation during workouts. Being the latest and most effective technology in the market, the dual air and magnetic resistance system is of top-notch quality and promises a very pleasant and natural training experience.

Contact
Ms. Lynn Wang
+886-2-25373397
***@jkexer.com
End
Source:
Email:***@jkexer.com Email Verified
Tags:Best rowing machine, Magnetic Rower, Best Air Rower
Industry:Fitness
Location:Taipei - Taipei - Taiwan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
JK Fitness News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share