JK's Air Magnetic Rowing Machine Provides Extraordinary Rowing Experience
JK's new Air-Magnetic Rowing Machine combines both Air and Magnetic resistance system. The integrated fan provides the air resistance to create a dynamic response with each row while the magnetic tension allows for quieter and smoother operations
Rowing provides total body workout and develops strength, power and endurance all simultaneously that is an ideal exercise to improve overall fitness. An entire rowing stroke requires leg, core strength, back and arms, which is a versatile and comprehensive training. Rowing machine combines resistance and cardiovascular training in one equipment. The most common resistances of a rowing machines are air and magnetic system.
An air rowing machine uses a flywheel to generate air resistance as you pull away from it. Besides the tension setting, the resistance also depends on the speed and strength you row. The harder and faster you row, the greater the resistance becomes. The intensity increases as your workout intensity increases, ensuring that you maintain a high level of expended effort. This style of machine produces some noise as the wheel turns. It offers more accurate replication of a real rowing experience, since they provide responsive resistance levels and freedom of movement.
The magnet-based rower uses a magnetic break in the flywheel to generate resistance. The magnets are built into the flywheel that users choose the resistance setting to meet personal exercise needs. The magnetic rowing machines will not increase in resistance the harder or faster you pull. Despite this, magnetic rowing machines can still offer a physically demanding workout that makes them well-suited for at-home workouts because of the quietness.
FitLux 818 Air-Magnetic Rowing Machine
