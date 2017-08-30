News By Tag
Just An Accident Stop Hit-And-Runs 501(C)(3) Announce 2nd Annual Ride For Gene to Stop Hit and Runs
Sponsored by Global Tactics, Sergios Printing, in support of the Broward Sherriff's Office
The Community Fun Day is FREE and open to the public. The 5K Obstacle Challenge is $25 for 18 & under persons; $50 for adults; and $160 for groups of four adults. (Day-of registration is an additional $5) Park entry fee is $1.50 per person (fee not included in registration pricing).
Created to celebrate the life of Eugene F. Green – Brother, Son, Father, Grandfather, Friend, who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene on September 13, 2014 (case still unsolved). With an expected attendance of 300 energetic, physically fit, and family-oriented residents and friends, JAAS has planned a day of dual events including free community fun festivities like a kid's zone, resource fair, entertainment and more, in addition to a 5K "Fight for Your Life" obstacle challenge, which includes 30 exciting courses. The event will conclude with a commemorative bike ride in celebration of the spirit of Eugene and other persons who have lost their lives to hit-and-run accidents. The mission for this year's event is to raise funding for JAAS's education, awareness and advocacy initiatives in addition to assisting hit-and-run victims and their families.
Just An Accident Stop Hit-and-Runs—
"No Leads, No Answer- Unacceptable!
For more information visit www.justanaccidentstop.org. To become a sponsor and/or vendor, contact admin@justanaccidentstop.org, or call (305) 203-1689, (954) 839-414. MEDIA CONTACT: Kiana D. Clark, MBA, Forward PR, LLC, www.forwardpublicrelations.com, or 786-805-0008.
Media Contact
7868050008
kiana@forwardpublicrelations.com
End
