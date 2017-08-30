Just An Accident Stop Hit-And-Runs 501(C)(3) Announce 2nd Annual Ride For Gene to Stop Hit and Runs

Sponsored by Global Tactics, Sergios Printing, in support of the Broward Sherriff's Office

-- Just An Accident Stop Hit-and-Runs (JAAS) 501 (c)(3) is excited to announce their 2nd Annual "Ride for Gene to Stop Hit-and-Runs"Community Fun Day event featuring a stimulate "Fight for Your Life" 5K Obstacle Challenge experience, sponsored by Global Tactics, and Sergio's Printing, in support of Broward Sherriff's Office on Sunday, September 24, 2017, 7 a.m.-Noon, at Markham Park (16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise, FL 33326). JAAS welcomes all South Florida residents to join the celebration of bringing awareness and supporting the victims and their families of hit-and-run accidents and fatalities. Free giveaways will be distributed;5k Finishers will receive metals for completion.The Community Fun Day is FREE and open to the public. The 5K Obstacle Challenge is $25 for 18 & under persons; $50 for adults; and $160 for groups of four adults. (Day-of registration is an additional $5) Park entry fee is $1.50 per person (fee not included in registration pricing).Created to celebrate the life of Eugene F. Green – Brother, Son, Father, Grandfather, Friend, who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene on September 13, 2014 (case still unsolved). With an expected attendance of 300 energetic, physically fit, and family-oriented residents and friends, JAAS has planned a day of dual events including free community fun festivities like a kid's zone, resource fair, entertainment and more, in addition to a 5K "Fight for Your Life" obstacle challenge, which includes 30 exciting courses. The event will conclude with a commemorative bike ride in celebration of the spirit of Eugene and other persons who have lost their lives to hit-and-run accidents. The mission for this year's event is to raise funding for JAAS's education, awareness and advocacy initiatives in addition to assisting hit-and-run victims and their families.Just An Accident Stop Hit-and-Runs—a nonprofit organization founded in 2016— is dedicated to reducing and ultimately eliminating Hit-and-Run fatalities in the state of Florida and providing a positive and safe environment for businesses, families, residents, and others in all communities. In 2016, Miami-Dade and Broward County had the highest amount of hit-and-run accidents in Florida. Dr. Yolanda Green-Samuel, Founder, created this needed non-profit organization after the death of her oldest brother Eugene in 2014. She understands that she can never bring her brother back, but she has been tasked with the purpose of ensuring that other families don't feel the same loss, anger and pain her family has had to endure."No Leads, No Answer- Unacceptable!I lost my big brother, someone I loved my entire life to a hit-and-run driver. Who is next? It doesn't matter until it happens to you!" said Dr. Green-Samuel. "This event is not just for my brother, it's for those who don't have a voice, but life still lives on. We're celebrating life and bringing awareness about this heart-rending killer that we hope to eliminate one-day." she stated.For more information visit www.justanaccidentstop.org. To become a sponsor and/or vendor, contact admin@justanaccidentstop.org, or call (305) 203-1689, (954) 839-414. MEDIA CONTACT: Kiana D. Clark, MBA, Forward PR, LLC, www.forwardpublicrelations.com, or 786-805-0008.