Harvest Strategy Group Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies Harvest Strategy Group's Internal Controls and Processes
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Harvest Strategy Group's controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 18 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
Brad McCurnin, EVP with Harvest, said "Process controls and the protection of personal information is critical to the delivery of Harvest's services to all clients. KirkpatrickPrice has the experience and knowledge to validate that all necessary controls exist and are being consistently followed with proper documentation."
"Many of Harvest Strategy Group's clients rely on them to protect consumer information,"
SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 18 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-
About Harvest Strategy Group
Harvest Strategy Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in national accounts receivable recovery solutions that deliver best in class results for their clients, which include leading banks, finance companies, credit unions, debt buyers and medical debt servicers. Utilizing a highly selective national network of collection attorneys and collection agency partners, Harvest's model is driven by ProScore™, a proprietary litigation recovery scoring model. Harvest's account management team work with its recovery partners to ensure zero defect compliance and maximum recoveries are realized.
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 600 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.
Contact
David Ravin
***@harveststrategygroup.com
