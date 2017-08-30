GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Announced as Official Selection of the Hollywood Independent Film Festival

End

-- The accolades keep pouring in for award-winning writer/director Gregory Blair's latest film, horror/comedy GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE. Already part of several film festivals around the world, Blair's film has just been announced as an official selection of the Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards Festival—an event that has screenings on the Paramount Studios' Back Lot.The Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Awards Festival is making its inaugural debut as an IMDb qualifying event including multiple screenings, filmmaker Q&A's, red carpet arrivals and photographs and more. The festival's mission is to showcase small, independent films. Their website proudly states "We are dedicated to finding those 'hidden gems'"."I'm thrilled to be a part of a festival so lovingly devoted to the smaller, independent filmmaking community," Blair said. "So much of the business is obsessed with numbers—the bigger the better; it's nice to have an event that celebrates humbler—and often more heartfelt—cinematic achievements."The film is making achievements on its own, having already won two Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards for "Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble" as well as the "Best Comedy" at its world premiere at the Artists and Aliens Film Festival in Finland. It is also nominated for a whopping seven awards in the upcoming FANtastic Horror Film Festival, including "Best Feature" and "Best Comedy".GARDEN APRTY MASSCARE is Blair's follow-up to his much-lauded DEADLY REVISIONS and is a fast-paced, wacky spoof in the vein ofandThe fun begins when a friendly backyard gathering goes hilariously awry as an unexpected guest arrives. With a pickaxe. And an attitude. It's a screwball brew of murder, mirth and mayhem that critics have hailed "Hilarious!", "Brilliant!" and "A Comedic Romp!" (and, respectively)GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film starring Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Facebook page:The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Twitter:The official trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELkslgjz2hE