News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Stuart Kane Continues to Grow with Addition of Real Estate Attorney Jeremiah Nelson
Providing real estate advice to public and privately-held companies at all stages of development, Jeremiah's practice includes negotiating office, retail, industrial and biotech leases, work letters and construction contracts, as well as purchase and sale agreements. He has also provided guidance to companies on the real estate elements of assets sales, and mergers and acquisitions, in transactions ranging from a few million dollars to over $26 billion.
Jeremiah also has significant litigation experience in the court room, as well as in arbitration and mediation, which brings a unique perspective to his transactional practice, and allows him to provide effective advice when negotiating transactions, with an eye toward prevention and early resolution of potential disputes. He has litigated matters arising from construction contracts and performance, real property taxation and municipal elections, real estate brokerage matters, premises liability, landlord-tenant matters, and general real estate and business disputes.
Prior to joining Stuart Kane, Jeremiah was an associate attorney with the Real Estate and Environmental practice group at Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati.
Jeremiah received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/International Relations from UC San Diego.
About Stuart Kane
Stuart Kane is committed to delivering the highest caliber of legal representation in the areas of real estate, employment, litigation and corporate. We offer big-firm expertise, but with more personalized service, and at boutique law firm rates. More information can be found at http://stuartkane.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse