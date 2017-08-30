News By Tag
Nicola Kelsall helps you hit a happier note with sound therapy in Sutton in Ashfield
Treating stress, insomnia, phobias and more with gongs, Himalayan bowls and voice.
We're already used to the benefits of ultrasound – regularly used by dentists when removing plaque from teeth, and of course when checking on the development of a growing baby in the womb, but sound therapy itself might be a new concept to you. It certainly was for Nicola, who remained sceptical until she experienced the benefits for herself,
"I volunteered to be the patient for another student practising a technique with tuning forks, and we decided to work on my severe arachnophobia. After an hour-long treatment, I went from being unable to type the word spider and having to bleach the bathroom if there had been one in the bath, to being able to calmly stay in the same room as one. It was an enormous improvement from such a short treatment."
Nicola was the first person in the UK to be awarded the accredited Certificate in Sound Therapy and has gone on to develop a range of treatments for stress, anxiety, and of course, phobias! One use of sound therapy that Nicola is keen to share to Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire residents is treating insomnia. After choosing insomnia as the focus of her dissertation, Nicola found that many of the participants reported improvements to their sleep - despite battling the condition for decades.
You can expect to be warmly welcomed by Nicola at Earthtones, who will ensure you have a relaxing experience. Nicola uses a variety of instruments including large gongs, Himalayan singing bowls, tuning forks and voice. Along with individual treatments, she also offers group sound baths in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Nicola is also able to offer private sessions for your group - ideal for those special occasions such as a hen or birthday parties, or when you just want some relaxation time with friends.
To discover more about sound therapy and how Nicola can help you, visit www.earthtones.org.uk.
For more information about sound therapy and the treatments Nicola offers, you can contact Nicola at:
Email: info@earthtones.org.uk
Tel: 07595 628379
Photos are available upon request.
Nicola Kelsall
***@earthtones.org.uk
