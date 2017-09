NY Journal of Books, technology enhances book review editorial capacity

New York Journal of Books custom digital technology expands its footprint on the literary community. A steady increase in the number and variety of titles reviewed benefits publishers and readers.

New York Journal of Books (nyjournalofbooks.com) proudly announces its digital transformation using a SMART email matrix that increases editorial capacity by effectively connecting upcoming book offerings to reviewers. New York Journal of Books began as the pipedream of avid reader and writer, Ted Sturtz, who feared that the steady decline of publishing reliable, well informed, and credible reviews was a dying practice that would result in the extinction of book review editorial. Today, New York Journal of Books has succeeded in cementing itself as a respected resource, unbiased to genre, publisher size, or independent press that provides the literary community with access to reviews. New York Journal of Books mission to profoundly expand book review editorial inspires this SMART matrix. Credentialed reviewers log in to the curated editorial catalog and a simple click generates a chain of communication to publishers including an advance copy request, availability date, and shipping status. This technology is custom designed by Sturtz, Shane Voda, Chief Technology Officer, and New York Journal of Books technology developers Sage Tree Solutions. New York Journal of Books reviewers, an esteemed group of professional writers, take full advantage of this ability to self-select books that align with their interests. This unique editorial selection process generates an informed review rich in context. This innovative digital technology also benefits publishers by streamlining communications and reducing promotional costs. New York Journal of Books encourages digital outreach and only requests a review copy once a title is added to the editorial calendar. New York Journal of Books (nyjournalofbooks.com) is poised for steady growth. Today, with a reputation 7 years in the making, New York Journal of Books is a tenured review journal that boasts an impressive and expanding panel of reviewers, including National Book Award winners, finalists, and judges; Edgar nominees and winners; and more. New York Journal of Books continues to fulfill its mission to provide expansive editorial coverage that distinctively serves the large audience of readers.