NY Journal of Books, technology enhances book review editorial capacity
New York Journal of Books custom digital technology expands its footprint on the literary community. A steady increase in the number and variety of titles reviewed benefits publishers and readers.
New York Journal of Books (nyjournalofbooks.com)
NYJB's mission to profoundly expand book review editorial inspires this SMART matrix. Credentialed reviewers log in to the curated editorial catalog and a simple click generates a chain of communication to publishers including an advance copy request, availability date, and shipping status. This technology is custom designed by Sturtz, Shane Voda, Chief Technology Officer, and NYJB's technology developers Sage Tree Solutions. NYJB reviewers, an esteemed group of professional writers, take full advantage of this ability to self-select books that align with their interests. This unique editorial selection process generates an informed review rich in context.
This innovative digital technology also benefits publishers by streamlining communications and reducing promotional costs. NYJB encourages digital outreach and only requests a review copy once a title is added to the editorial calendar.
NYJB (nyjournalofbooks.com (http://www.nyjournalofbooks.com/
New York Journal of Books' SMART technology expands its footprint on the literary community.
Ted Sturtz
***@nyjournalofbooks.com
