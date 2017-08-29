 
Alistair Bromhead Ltd on Manual Handling Guidance Changes and the Importance of Keeping up to Date

The Manual Handling Operations Regulations 1992 form important reading for employers, as does the accompanying guidance: L23. Revised in autumn 2016, the changes demonstrate why it is so essential to keep up to date with important legislation.
 
 
ASHTEAD, England - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The accompanying Guidance to the Manual Handling Operations Regulations 1992, known as L23, was updated in autumn 2016. Now formatted into four parts, with Part 1 covering the regulations and brief guidance, and more detailed guidance on carrying out risk assessments and control risks appearing in Parts 2 to 4, the guidance explains how to avoid, assess and reduce the risk of injury from manual handling. New, helpful colour coding helps to identify the different parts.

Dr Alistair Bromhead is the founder of Alistair Bromhead Ltd, a nationwide provider of manual handling and health and safety training. He says that the key messages to be derived from the guidance in L23 are to avoid hazardous manual handling operations so far as is reasonably practicable; to assess any hazardous manual handling operations that cannot be avoided and to reduce the risk of injury so far as is reasonably practicable. But it is the amendments to the guidance that he is taking a particular interest in since the new edition was published.

"Risk filters have now been added. These help to identify tasks that do not need a detailed risk assessment. There is also an explanation of how the Health and Safety Executive's assessment tools can be used to assist with the assessment process.

"The guidance has also been amended to bring in changes for the self-employed and in addition there are updates where team handling is concerned, with a change to the percentage of individual capacity people are expected to work at when there is more than one person involved in the task."

In light of the changes, Dr Bromhead urges employers to realise how vital it is to keep up to date with training across the various aspects of health and safety, including of course manual handling, especially since work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), including those caused by manual handling, account for around 40 per cent of all work-related ill health, according to the Labour Force Survey.

"Whenever there is a change to important guidance," he says, "it highlights how essential it is to keep up to date with training. Changes take time to filter through to employers, but professional manual handling trainers will be aware of recent updates to legislation and guidance the minute it happens.

"For organisations with their own in-house manual handling trainers, the importance of keeping their skills up to date with regular refresher training cannot be over-emphasised, and of course, this training must then filter down to the handlers themselves."

On choosing the right manual handling courses, Dr Bromhead cites HSE recommendations that training should be "Suitable for the individual, tasks and environment involved, use relevant examples, relate to what workers actually do and last long enough to cover all the relevant information."

Alistair Bromhead Ltd manual handling training courses - the manual handler half-day course (http://www.abromhead.co.uk/manual-handler-training.asp) and the Manual Handling Train the Trainer: City & Guilds Accredited Programme (http://www.abromhead.co.uk/manual-handling-train-the-trai...) - comply with these recommendations. The Train the Trainer course has been trusted for 15 years and is based on a tried and tested approach with course content that has been extensively refined over the years.

For more information or to book a manual handling course with Alistair Bromhead Ltd, call 0800 710 1099 or email info@abromhead.co.uk.

Media Contact
Alistair Bromhead
0800 710 1099
***@abromhead.co.uk
