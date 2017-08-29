News By Tag
Vernon Davis kicks off Sleep Out America by donating clothes to Covenant House Washington
"It is my desire to use Vernon's Closet as a way to raise more awareness to homelessness;
This event will kick off Sleep Out America 2017, as Davis challenges members of the community to get involved by donating clothes, canned food, and signing up to participate in CHW's Sleep Out America to support homeless, disconnected, and exploited youth in the Greater Washington Region.
Vernon's Closest will host a clothing donations pop up shop for the youth at Covenant House Washington's SE Campus 2001 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020. Members of the community are encouraged to get involved by donating cold weather clothing items and sign up for Sleep Out America for your chance to receive a personally autographed football from Vernon Davis.
Sleep Out America takes place nationwide Thursday, November 16, 2017 where for one night everyone sleeps outside to raise awareness and needed funding to support homeless youth. For more information on Sleep Out America visit: https://sleepoutamerica.org
For questions or to learn more about how you can assist Vernon's Closet in the DC Metro Area contact Ms. Thomasina Perkins-Washington (202) 486.0698 or email at: info@capitolpublicrelations.com
About Covenant House Washington, DC: Covenant House Washington serves as the region's largest and leading non-profit in protecting, supporting, and transforming the lives of homeless, disconnected, and exploited youth. For over 22 years, CHW has provided resources to the nation's most vulnerable population in the Greater Washington Region, providing young people ages 12 – 24 with the wrap-around supportive services they need to thrive. Resources include: emergency housing, transitional housing, workforce readiness, resume building, job placement, post-secondary education support and placement, ABE/GED/high school diploma education, and an on-site NAEYC nationally accredited gold-tiered child development center. For more information visit www.CovenantHouseDC.org
Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
Capitol Public Relations LLC
(202) 486-0698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
