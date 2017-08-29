 
News By Tag
* Vernon Davis Redskins
* Convenant House DC
* Youth Homelessness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029

Vernon Davis kicks off Sleep Out America by donating clothes to Covenant House Washington

 
 
Vernon's Closet flyer
Vernon's Closet flyer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Vernon Davis Redskins
* Convenant House DC
* Youth Homelessness

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Washington - District of Columbia - US

Subject:
* Events

WASHINGTON - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Washington Redskins, tight end Vernon Davis sponsors Vernon's Closet in support of Covenant House Washington by donating clothing from his personal closet to Covenant House youth on Friday, September 8, 2017.

"It is my desire to use Vernon's Closet as a way to raise more awareness to homelessness; especially amongst DC area youth and hopefully encourages others to get involved as well" says Vernon Davis.

This event will kick off Sleep Out America 2017, as Davis challenges members of the community to get involved by donating clothes, canned food, and signing up to participate in CHW's Sleep Out America to support homeless, disconnected, and exploited youth in the Greater Washington Region.

Vernon's Closest will host a clothing donations pop up shop for the youth at Covenant House Washington's SE Campus 2001 Mississippi Ave SE, Washington, DC 20020. Members of the community are encouraged to get involved by donating cold weather clothing items and sign up for Sleep Out America for your chance to receive a personally autographed football from Vernon Davis.

Sleep Out America takes place nationwide Thursday, November 16, 2017 where for one night everyone sleeps outside to raise awareness and needed funding to support homeless youth. For more information on Sleep Out America visit: https://sleepoutamerica.org

For questions or to learn more about how you can assist Vernon's Closet in the DC Metro Area contact Ms. Thomasina Perkins-Washington (202) 486.0698 or email at:  info@capitolpublicrelations.com

About Covenant House Washington, DC:  Covenant House Washington serves as the region's largest and leading non-profit in protecting, supporting, and transforming the lives of homeless, disconnected, and exploited youth. For over 22 years, CHW has provided resources to the nation's most vulnerable population in the Greater Washington Region, providing young people ages 12 – 24 with the wrap-around supportive services they need to thrive. Resources include: emergency housing, transitional housing, workforce readiness, resume building, job placement, post-secondary education support and placement, ABE/GED/high school diploma education, and an on-site NAEYC nationally accredited gold-tiered child development center. For more information visit www.CovenantHouseDC.org

Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally.  www.capitolpublicrelations.com

Media Contact
Thomasina Perkins-Washington
Capitol Public Relations LLC
(202) 486-0698
***@capitolpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Vernon's Closet
Email:***@capitolpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Vernon Davis Redskins, Convenant House DC, Youth Homelessness
Industry:Event
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Capitol Public Relations, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share