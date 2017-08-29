News By Tag
Dent Repair Phoenix Leave No Trace Dent Repair
Paintless dent repair is an industry recognized repair process that involves the removal of hail dents or other types of damage from a vehicle's exterior surface panels. This is accomplished without removing or altering the finish of the vehicle
This procedure involves the use of very specialized tools to apply pressure to the back side of a panel or bumper to remove surface dents and damage, in most cases. Also, damage can also be repaired by bonding a tab, or similar device, to the outside of the panel, then pulling the dent from that side. Using either of those techniques, the technician is able to restore panel appearance, eliminating the need for refinishing the panel's surface area.
Paintless dent repair is often used to repair damage that occur when an outer panel strikes (or is struck by) an object that has not compromised the finish of the panel. Since the outer finish of the panel has not been touched, further steps in the refinishing process are unnecessary which may allow for quicker repairs.
To repair vehicles using paintless dent repair requires that a technician be able to access the rear side of a dent. Some repairers drill holes for access. If drilling is necessary PDR is not recommended.
Like most car repairs, you have two options: Bust out your toolbox or hire a pro. Some paintless dent removal pros will come right to your door and perform their metal magic in your very own driveway, allowing you to avoid the stress and hassle of taking your car to the body shop.
One such company dent repair Phoenix Leave No Trace Dent Repair can be on the job quick with outstanding results.
