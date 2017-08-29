Book Explains the Roots of Corruption

NEW YORK
- Sept. 4, 2017
- PRLog
-- A new book has just been released worldwide, distributed by Amazon. It is The Grasshopper Man and the Metamorphosis of Electronic Society, written by Emanuel Dimas de Melo Pimenta (1957). The book chronicles scientific discoveries that reveal genetic links between humans and grasshoppers, how over thousands of years Western societies have been developing a brain-training process that runs counter to those connections, and what is happening on the planet today in the light of these discoveries. Almost eight hundred pages long, The Grasshopper Man absorbed seven years of researches and analysis not only related to the latest scientific discoveries but also from thousands of journalistic articles around the world. "The Grasshopper Man not only tells what is happening, but also gives us a global view of the world, its transformations, making possible the elaboration of future scenarios", explains the author. Emanuel Pimenta is worldwide recognized as architect and composer of classical contemporary music, but since the early 1980s he has written on Theory of Thought, a sector of philosophy that deals with issues related to the formation of thought, neurology and cognitive sciences, with dozens of books published in various countries. "The Grasshopper Man is written for all those people who are impressed by the way in which societies have been transformed, in the face of environmental destruction, of the creation of an increasingly hostile economic environment, especially for the young, in the face of behavioral changes, of the end of the Rule of Law. Its reading will change the reader's image of the world and of his own life", Pimenta continues. The Grasshopper Man and the Metamorphosis of the Electronic Society is published in two independent editions, one in English and another in Portuguese, and can be purchased worldwide through Amazon.
more information at http://www.emanuelpimenta.net/grasshopper/