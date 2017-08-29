 
DutchCrafters/JMX Brands Makes Inc. 5000 for Fifth Time

For the fifth time, online retailer JMX Brands, DBA DutchCrafters, has made Inc. Magazine's list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The company placed 2,559.
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- JMX Brands, DBA DutchCrafters, placed 2449 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This is the fifth time that the largest online retailer of Amish furniture at www.dutchcrafters.com has made the list.

Companies that made the Inc. 5000 list grew sixfold on average since 2013. JMX Brands had a three-year growth rate of 138 percent.

"Our company's current vision is one that focuses on high growth, so to be included in the Inc. 5000 is both an honor and affirmation that we're doing what we set out to do," said Jim Miller, CEO of JMX Brands.

Miller attributes this year's growth to making improvements in digital advertising, social media marketing and website usability; launching a new video platform; and opening a brick-and-mortar store in Sarasota, Fla., where the company is headquartered.

About JMX Brands: Founded in 2003, JMX Brands is the largest online retailer of Amish furniture. The company was recently named Retail Business of the Year by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and to the Internet Retailer Top 1000 for the sixth year in a row. Learn more at https://www.dutchcrafters.com.

Debra Gingerich
***@jmxbrands.com
Click to Share