Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is on the Advanced of Placement & Sealing of Dental Implants
Dr. Serena Kurt, one of the leading dentists in the San Diego County, has always been a perfectionist and has been working hand to hand with Nobel Biocare, one of the world's most prestigious brands for dentistry equipment and research, to provide you with the very best for all your dentistry needs.
Of course, involves a constant education that includes seminars and updates on equipment and procedures so you can have the best dentist in San Diego.
The On1 restorative concept seminar was held this past week by Prof Eric Rompen, head of the department of Periodontology,
Dental Surgery and Dental Medicine and a Professor of Periodontology Dental Surgery at the University of Liège, Belgium, and Dr. Serena Kurt was able to attend to keep improving her skills on this innovative procedure that Nobel Biocare is implementing.
What is On1 Concept? It moves the restorative platform of Nobel Biocare conical connection implants from bone level to tissue level. It remains in position from dental i (https://serenasandiegodentist.com/
One of the experts behind the On1 concept, Dr. Bernard Touati, who is based in Paris, held a one-on-one Q&A session, answering delegates' questions on the concept. He then took to the stage during the Nobel Biocare Satellite Symposium to further explore the clinical benefits offered by this new solution.
Dr. Hadi Antoun moderated the symposium. Preceding Dr. Touati on stage was Dr. Bart Vandenberghe from Belgium, who discussed the key considerations when using CBCT scanners for diagnostic imaging.
Professor Eric Roman's seminar focused on the advantages this new procedure brings to the lives of patients while also making work much easier for dentists that are getting with the program.
Serena Family & Cosmetic as always is on the vanguard for your convenience, providing the highest quality cosmetic dental service in San Diego. That's why we always keep improving and refining our methods, so you can be assured the treatment you get will always be up to the highest standards of international dentistry.
For more information visit https://serenasandiegodentist.com/
