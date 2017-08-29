 
Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is on the Advanced of Placement & Sealing of Dental Implants

 
 
Listed Under

SAN DIEGO - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- For every dental practice, it's highly important to keep up to date with the latest and most innovative procedures in the dentistry world on a global scale. For Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry it's not enough to be the best dental clinic in the San Diego area, but we strive for being above the competition all over the world, this way we can provide the best service available. Period.

Dr. Serena Kurt, one of the leading dentists in the San Diego County, has always been a perfectionist and has been working hand to hand with Nobel Biocare, one of the world's most prestigious brands for dentistry equipment and research, to provide you with the very best for all your dentistry needs.

Of course, involves a constant education that includes seminars and updates on equipment and procedures so you can have the best dentist in San Diego.

The On1 restorative concept seminar was held this past week by Prof Eric Rompen, head of the department of Periodontology,

Dental Surgery and Dental Medicine and a Professor of Periodontology Dental Surgery at the University of Liège, Belgium, and Dr. Serena Kurt was able to attend to keep improving her skills on this innovative procedure that Nobel Biocare is implementing.

What is On1 Concept? It moves the restorative platform of Nobel Biocare conical connection implants from bone level to tissue level. It remains in position from dental i (https://serenasandiegodentist.com/dental-implants-clairem...)mplant placement to finalization, which leaves the soft tissue undisturbed for optimized healing. The On1 restorative concept was first showcased at the Nobel Biocare Symposium in 2016.

One of the experts behind the On1 concept, Dr. Bernard Touati, who is based in Paris, held a one-on-one Q&A session, answering delegates' questions on the concept. He then took to the stage during the Nobel Biocare Satellite Symposium to further explore the clinical benefits offered by this new solution.

Dr. Hadi Antoun moderated the symposium. Preceding Dr. Touati on stage was Dr. Bart Vandenberghe from Belgium, who discussed the key considerations when using CBCT scanners for diagnostic imaging.

Professor Eric Roman's seminar focused on the advantages this new procedure brings to the lives of patients while also making work much easier for dentists that are getting with the program.

Serena Family & Cosmetic as always is on the vanguard for your convenience, providing the highest quality cosmetic dental service in San Diego. That's why we always keep improving and refining our methods, so you can be assured the treatment you get will always be up to the highest standards of international dentistry.

For more information visit https://serenasandiegodentist.com/

Media Contact
Dr. Serena Kurt
858 800 3909
***@serenasandiegodentist.com
End
Source:Serena Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Email:***@serenasandiegodentist.com
