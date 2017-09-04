News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Exio Coin – Expected To Be The Largest ICO Of 2017
Officially endorsed by a Sovereign Nation, the Exio blockchain underpins secure, decentralized applications and smart contracts while avoiding some of the political and technological problems which earlier efforts such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have encountered.
Exio Coin is engaging with regulators, sovereigns and central banks globally as part of its long-term goal to become the first and only globally endorsed digital currency. Exio Coin expects to announce further endorsements and partnerships shortly.
Co-Founder Sunny Johnson said, "We are encouraged and excited to have secured the official endorsement from a Sovereign Nation which shares our vision for the widespread adoption of Exio Coin, and look forward to introducing Exio Coin to the wider world beginning with the ICO on the 7th September."
The ICO fundraiser will last for a period of two weeks. Initial token allocation will equate to 1 Bitcoin (BTC) = 5000 Exio Coins (XCO). In addition to this, early investor incentives begin at 25%, and will decrease progressively throughout the ICO.
The Exio Coin ICO begins on the 7th September at 12pm UTC, to learn more visit the Exio Coin website (http://www.exiocoin.com).
– ENDS –
For further information:
Contact: info@exiocoin.com
Website: www.exiocoin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 04, 2017