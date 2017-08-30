 
News By Tag
* Nathan James
* Dr Jimmy Star
* Jimmy Star Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
August 2017
3130

Nathan James To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday September 20th, 2017

Nathan James will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday September 20th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Nathan James on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell
Nathan James on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nathan James
Dr Jimmy Star
Jimmy Star Show

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Nathan James will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Nathan James is a prolific author, journalist, playwright, and radio personality. Nathan's work appears at NBCNews/NBC OUT, in DBQ Magazine, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Slay TV, Louder Than War,and GBM News, all of which are multimedia resources for and about the LGBT community.  His new play, STORIES, will open in 2018, at a major theatre in NYC.  Nathan has written several books, including the upcoming collaboration with Aaron Paul, entitled I Don't Care, as well as other plays and musicals for the New York City stage.  These include  Juan & Emmett (with Alan Baxter), Stories, An Unfamiliar Voice (with Lee Truesdale), and the Producers' Club production of Cybersex (with Jason Duval Hunter). He emceed and co-produced a 2014 LGBT Pride Week concert at world-famous Carnegie Hall, alongside Tammy Peay, which drew widespread critical acclaim.

As a radio personality, Nathan co-hosted at WWRL-AM's popular Equality Pride Radio show,  Out And About, with Javonne Armstrong on WJBR's Brunch In The Basement, and DJ Baker's long-running Da Doo-Dirty Show.  Nathan's work has also been featured in such publications as Hip Hop Weekly, NY Daily News, Examiner, The Advocate, and Dwight Eubanks' Legends Of Fashion.  As an LGBT advocate, Nathan has organized and led numerous rallies and marches for LGBT rights.  In October 2015, Nathan was among the panelists at a Plenary Session of the famous Fire & Ink IV: Witness Writers' Conference in Detroit, Michigan.  Today, Nathan continues his advocacy with My Brothers House, a nonprofit group that provides safe, supportive housing for our veterans and their families, as the VP of LGBTQ Veterans Affairs. During June 2017, Nathan produced a special LGBT Veterans House Pride Celebration for MBH, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Nathan James and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch Nathan James  live on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday September 20th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow Nathan James on Twitter @RealNathanJames

Follow the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Twitter @jimmystarshow

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Nathan James, Dr Jimmy Star, Jimmy Star Show
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share