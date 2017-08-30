News By Tag
Nathan James To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday September 20th, 2017
Nathan James will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday September 20th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Nathan James is a prolific author, journalist, playwright, and radio personality. Nathan's work appears at NBCNews/NBC OUT, in DBQ Magazine, Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, Slay TV, Louder Than War,and GBM News, all of which are multimedia resources for and about the LGBT community. His new play, STORIES, will open in 2018, at a major theatre in NYC. Nathan has written several books, including the upcoming collaboration with Aaron Paul, entitled I Don't Care, as well as other plays and musicals for the New York City stage. These include Juan & Emmett (with Alan Baxter), Stories, An Unfamiliar Voice (with Lee Truesdale), and the Producers' Club production of Cybersex (with Jason Duval Hunter). He emceed and co-produced a 2014 LGBT Pride Week concert at world-famous Carnegie Hall, alongside Tammy Peay, which drew widespread critical acclaim.
As a radio personality, Nathan co-hosted at WWRL-AM's popular Equality Pride Radio show, Out And About, with Javonne Armstrong on WJBR's Brunch In The Basement, and DJ Baker's long-running Da Doo-Dirty Show. Nathan's work has also been featured in such publications as Hip Hop Weekly, NY Daily News, Examiner, The Advocate, and Dwight Eubanks' Legends Of Fashion. As an LGBT advocate, Nathan has organized and led numerous rallies and marches for LGBT rights. In October 2015, Nathan was among the panelists at a Plenary Session of the famous Fire & Ink IV: Witness Writers' Conference in Detroit, Michigan. Today, Nathan continues his advocacy with My Brothers House, a nonprofit group that provides safe, supportive housing for our veterans and their families, as the VP of LGBTQ Veterans Affairs. During June 2017, Nathan produced a special LGBT Veterans House Pride Celebration for MBH, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Nathan James and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/watch Nathan James live on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday September 20th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow Nathan James on Twitter @RealNathanJames
Follow the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Twitter @jimmystarshow
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
