The GroovaLottos Welcome Bassist Extordinaire, Richard Johnson to the Band

Grammy nominated soul-funk-blues band, The GroovaLottos say that new bassist, Richard Johnson brings a new virtuosity to the low-end of their sound.

Richard Johnson is presented with his official Groovalottos shirt

-- When Richard Johnson showed up to the Cultural Center of Cape Cod for his first time playing with The GroovaLottos, he had never played with the band before and from listening to the tracks on their soon to be released CD, knew that they were a little different from your average funk band. He was a pick-up player for this show and came highly recommended from the director of the Boston Jazz Fest. Eddie Ray Johnson and Mwalim had heard Richard play behind Pat Braxton at the festival before and knew he had some serious chops. 2017 was the summer of The Phunk Hits and Richard joined the band for several of the dates, helping the crew turn the front of soul festivals, blues festivals and concert series into a dance floor. At the band's performance at the 2017 Boston Jazz Fest, Richard was 'shirted' and is now a member of The GroovaLottos. Mr Johnson and the band's management, Wakeby Fire, are working out the details of his new residency."For the first time in a long time, I can think like a keyboard player and not a bass and keyboard player. Being left-handed and trained as a stride player, I found myself framing the groove. Now thanks to Ricard, I'm free!"- Mwalim DaPhunkee ProfessorFormer bassist, Christopher Sweeting created a philosophical foundation for the band's grooves which had been departed from with subsequent bass players. "Not having Chris in the band anymore did force Mwalim and I to explore other aspects of the 'groove' which is why the bass is such an abstract element in the album."- Eddie Ray JohnsonThe GroovaLottos album, "Ask Yo' Mama" is in rotation on over 150 radio stations throughout the USA and Canada. Selling hand-over-fist at street shows, festivals and events, the album recently entered the preliminary round for The Grammys in six categories. Starting on November 25th of this year and resuming in February of 2018, The GroovaLottos will launch their SOUL SESSIONS at the Dedham Square Coffee House.Check out "Ask Yo' Mama" on Spotify and add it to your playlist!!