The GroovaLottos Welcome Bassist Extordinaire, Richard Johnson to the Band
Grammy nominated soul-funk-blues band, The GroovaLottos say that new bassist, Richard Johnson brings a new virtuosity to the low-end of their sound.
"For the first time in a long time, I can think like a keyboard player and not a bass and keyboard player. Being left-handed and trained as a stride player, I found myself framing the groove. Now thanks to Ricard, I'm free!"- Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor
Former bassist, Christopher Sweeting created a philosophical foundation for the band's grooves which had been departed from with subsequent bass players. "Not having Chris in the band anymore did force Mwalim and I to explore other aspects of the 'groove' which is why the bass is such an abstract element in the album."- Eddie Ray Johnson
The GroovaLottos album, "Ask Yo' Mama" is in rotation on over 150 radio stations throughout the USA and Canada. Selling hand-over-fist at street shows, festivals and events, the album recently entered the preliminary round for The Grammys in six categories. Starting on November 25th of this year and resuming in February of 2018, The GroovaLottos will launch their SOUL SESSIONS at the Dedham Square Coffee House.
Check out "Ask Yo' Mama" on Spotify and add it to your playlist!!
https://open.spotify.com/
The GroovaLottos
