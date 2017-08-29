News By Tag
Leon & The Peoples Releasing New Single "Beautiful" On Friday October 6th, 2017
Leon & The Peoples are releasing their new single "Beautiful" through the Spectra Music Group on Friday October 6th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, download your copy today!
Leon leads the group, Leon & The Peoples, which has a signature style that combines Reggae and Soul and carves out a genre that is all of their own. Leon passionately leads the band with his smooth, sultry vocals and heartfelt lyrics, while The Peoples feature top-notch musical talent from across the globe. The unique creation results in high energy live performances and a commitment to bringing their Reggae-Soul infused music to a worldwide audience.
Leon is no stranger to music on the silver screen having portrayed David Ruffin in the hit Mini-Series "The Temptations"
"Beautiful" by Leon & The Peoples is now available for pre-order on itunes here:
https://itunes.apple.com/
Request "Beautiful" at your favorite radio station today!
The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.com
The official site for Leon & The Peoples may be found at www.leonandthepeoples.net
For interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com
