Leon & The Peoples Releasing New Single "Beautiful" On Friday October 6th, 2017

Leon & The Peoples "Beautiful"

-- Leon & The Peoples are releasing their new single "Beautiful" through the Spectra Music Group on Friday October 6th, 2017. Now available for pre-order, download your copy today!Leon leads the group, Leon & The Peoples, which has a signature style that combines Reggae and Soul and carves out a genre that is all of their own. Leon passionately leads the band with his smooth, sultry vocals and heartfelt lyrics, while The Peoples feature top-notch musical talent from across the globe. The unique creation results in high energy live performances and a commitment to bringing their Reggae-Soul infused music to a worldwide audience.Leon is no stranger to music on the silver screen having portrayed David Ruffin in the hit Mini-Series "The Temptations"based on the legendary Motown super group, "The Five Heartbeats" and as "Little Richard" in the authorized biopic both which were directed by Robert Townsend. You will also recognize him from the hit movies "Get Rich or Die Tryin'", "Ali", "BAPs", "Waiting to Exhale", "Cliffhanger", "Cool Runnings", and the hit TV show "OZ"."Beautiful" by Leon & The Peoples is now available for pre-order on itunes here:Request "Beautiful" at your favorite radio station today!The official site for The Spectra Music Group may be found at www.spectramusicgroup.comThe official site for Leon & The Peoples may be found at www.leonandthepeoples.netFor interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com