Industry News





International Jazz Pianist Bob Baldwin and Friends

ACT Jams Productions presents Up Close and Personal with Bob Baldwin and Friends - Rohn Lawrence, Dave Anderson and Joel Rosenblatt. This is Bob's 30th Year Artist Celebration
 
 
WATERBURY, Conn. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- ACT Jams Productions  presents an Up Close and Personal Smooth Jazz Affair featuring Bob Baldwin (keys) on Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m. in the Palace Theater Orchestra Lobby with band Rohn Lawrence(guitar), Dave Anderson (bass) and Joel Rosenblatt (drums). This is Bob's 30th Year Artist Anniversary Concert.

The show is followed by an Old School Dance Party. Hosted by Al Taylor of ACT Jams Productions. Tickets are $40 and it's a limited seating event. Powered by Chapel Memorial Funeral Home. Call Al Taylor @203 525-8420 for tickets and info or box office 203 346-2000.

Bob Baldwin is a jazz artist, composer, keyboardist, producer, arranger, radio host and author. He is currently in the lab, grinding out and updating tracks from his massive unreleased catalog as well as a smooth jazz super-party track that will be like no other...stay tuned for that this fall.

Across a career spanning two decades and twenty albums, Bob Baldwin has proven to be one of the most ubiquitous and ingenious chameleons of Contemporary Jazz—both in his own projects and those he has endeavored upon for others. Recently, he has turned to honoring the canons of giants with Never Can Say Goodbye: A Tribute to Michael Jackson (2010) and Betcha By Golly Wow / The Songs of Thom Bell (2012).

Then, in 2015, Baldwin turned to the sprawling catalog of Stevie Wonder to create one of his finest projects ever, MelloWonder: Songs in the Key of Stevie—an unprecedented one-from-the-heart that has taken him two years to lovingly assemble. MelloWonder is 14 songs, 12 covers and two originals, primarily featuring Baldwin on a battery of ivories, keyboards and synthesizers along with special guests that include saxophonists, Ryan Kilgore (currently a member of Stevie's Wonderlove band) and Najee, and flautist Ragan Whiteside. Highlights include "Creepin'," "Lately," "Love's Light in Flight," "You and I", and "Rocket Love."

His musical influences include Herbie Hancock, Patrice Rushen, Chick Corea, Earth Wind & Fire, Ramsey Lewis, Stevie Wonder and the late, greats Joe Sample, Miles Davis and George Duke.


Visit Palace Theater for online tickets http://www.palacetheaterct.org/shows/special-events/bob-b...
Contact
Al Taylor
203-525-8420
***@actjamsradio.com
End
Source:ACT Jams Productions
Email:***@actjamsradio.com Email Verified
