New major puts Thiel College among a select group of regional schools offering exercise science program

Thiel College announced the addition of the new exercise science program to its Department of Health and Physical Education offerings. Applications for fall 2018 are currently being accepted.
GREENVILLE, Pa. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, announces the addition of an exercise science program within the Department of Health and Physical Education. The program will be available to students in fall 2018.

Exercise science majors at Thiel (https://www.thiel.edu/) can expect to study facility management, exercise testing and prescription, kinesiology, physiology, medical terminology, human anatomy and other related classes to understand how the body responds to exercise and physical activity. Graduates will be prepared for employment as exercise, rehabilitation, recreational, educational, or athletic professionals, or for further graduate study in physical or occupational therapy, exercise or sports physiology, or sports medicine.

Exercise science graduates will find growing career prospects in fields related to the major. Job opportunities for athletic trainers are expected to grow 21 percent by 2024 according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Students in the exercise science program will take coursework in facility management, exercise testing and prescription, kinesiology, exercise physiology, strength and conditioning, medical terminology, human anatomy, statistics, and certification. The program will also focus on significant professional preparation, giving students intensive research and internship opportunities.

"Thiel strives to give our students opportunities to build successful careers and thriving lives of meaning and purpose," Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Liz Frombgen, Ph.D., said. "Exercise science adds a field of study that opens the door to a rewarding and growing professional career. The addition of this program puts Thiel among a select group of northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania colleges offering an exercise science major."

The program is complemented by the installation of new workout equipment in the Paul Bush '66 Memorial Fitness Center, available for free to all students.

For more information, visit the exercise science page or contact Assistant Professor of Biology Christopher Fonner, Ph.D.

About Thiel College

Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/majors-areas-of-study), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.

