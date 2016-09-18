News By Tag
Blogger and the Brand Womens 2017 – Emerging Fashion and Media During NYFW
Ombre Digital presents the 3rd annual Blogger and the Brand, focused on creating new collaborative opportunities for emerging local bloggers and small fashion businesses alike; creating an intimate networking environment for 200 bloggers and brands.
For the first time, Blogger and the Brand will be held in a luxurious penthouse loft, courtesy of the Manhattan Penthouse. The room will be filled with "Who's Next" in the NYC fashion scene as fashion, style and beauty bloggers converge over the last of the summer's Rosé sponsored by Domaine Select Wines & Spirits. A strong roster of local and global beauty brands including Ko and Humble, When Face Mask and Adesse New York will graciously provide goodies for swag bags, while the Nineteenth Amendment and Shopping Links respectively invite high quality designers and bloggers to attend the festivities. Archibald Optics London will be providing an amazing value with gift cards towards the purchase of their designer sunglasses and accessories and Lotus USA will be providing their signature white lotus extract serum for the ladies in attendance.
Local designers consisting of products ranging from athleisure to jewelry to loungewear to urbanwear with origins from Beirut to Zurich will experience a rare opportunity to meet local influencers and fashion bloggers not named Leandra or Blair under one roof. Building on years past, Blogger and the Brand Womens will have a far greater national and international presence than in years past to reflect the increasingly global customer base of the brands. Designers will also have the opportunity to win complementary digital audits and website redesigns, courtesy of Ombre Digital.
Stephanie Abrams Cartin, Chief Executive Officer of Socialfly, Mary Gui of Layers of Chic and Christina Galbato of The Bold Brunette will lead a trio of social media age stars that will share experiences, advice, strategy and a little humor on effectively building relationships between bloggers and brands through open communication, developing credibility and trust as well as building unique and exciting collaborations. Last year's four-woman panel featured Rosa Heyman of Marie Claire, Alexandra Carver of Obvious.ly and cousins Courtney Seamon and Kelly McFarland of Mimosas and Mahattan.
Blogger and the Brand will take place on Monday, September 11th at 6 PM. To request an invite or for more information, please contact katie@ombredigital.co.
For a recap of last year's event, please visit http://ombredigital.co/
