September 2017





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029

Westchester Networking for Professionals Introduces New Member Orientation Meetings

Members can attend a Member Orientation Meeting and learn why a membership with Westchester Networking for Professionals is a fantastic way to enhance and grow your business with local professionals.
 
 
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP) is a business organization in Westchester County, NY committed to providing members and prospective members with resources and opportunities to build long lasting relationships and new business opportunity for their personal and professional enhancement and growth.

Becoming a member of WNFP is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs seeking to build their business connections, gain exposure and visibility with local professionals or enhance their brand awareness.

With a membership base of over 800 members and growing, the organization has announced that they have formed a monthly Member Orientation Meeting for members to get acquainted with all the benefits of their WNFP membership investment and learn how to utilize these benefits to impact their personal and business growth.

The Member Orientation Meeting will cover various aspects of a WNFP membership from networking opportunities to business marketing and promoting discounts offered exclusively to members.

Meetings are free to attend and held on the 4th Thursday of each month, reservations are currently being accepted for September 28, 2017 meeting.

Ms. Theresa Todman, Founder of WNFP was asked, why it is so important for the organization to offer these meetings? She responded, "The purpose of these meeting is to introduce the countless benefits and ways members can get the most out of their membership. We want our members to know that our organization has many opportunities for them to take advantage of in support of their growth and development, whether it's personally or professionally".

If you're looking for a supportive business organization to become a part of and want to learn more about WNFP business organization, the Member Orientation Meetings would be a great place the start.

For more information about WNFP Member Orientation Meeting, please visit their website at http://www.wnfp.org or call (914) 266-0347.

ABOUT Westchester Networking for Professionals

Westchester Networking for Professionals (WNFP), located in Westchester County, NY  is a business organization assisting our community of business professionals with improving the develop and growth of their business through live networking events, programs and marketing opportunities. For more information visit website at http://www.wnfp.org.

