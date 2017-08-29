News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Updated, more efficient website for Explosive Learning Solutions
Combining increased user-friendliness with accessibility of information, the new website contains refreshed and clarified content - notably about ELS's growing range of courses. In addition, for the first time, the website also allows users to book and buy courses online.
"Our goal with this new website is to provide our visitors an easier way to learn about ELS services and solutions and also to allow visitors to browse information based on their own choice," said ELS's Marc Waterman. "The new website is interactive and gives improved access to Business Training Courses, Meet the Team, Latest News, Testimonials, Clients, Contact and sets out environments in which we've worked."
The site outlines ELS's portfolio of 30 certified courses in the fields of project and programme management; personal development and management; sales, procurement and commercial; business improvement, and human resources and training. Cath Convery, ELS's Head of Learning, commented, "The website also includes details of ELS's bespoke courses, as well as a further 14 or so certified courses that are especially suited to the needs of those in the armed services."
The courses that are relatively new in the ELS portfolio include the APMG Managing Successful Programmes (MSP) Foundation and Practitioner Courses. There are also courses covering planning, scheduling, monitoring and control, along with details of the range of programmes that ELS runs specifically for the UK's National Health Service (NHS).
Additions to the new ELS website (http://www.elsbusinesstraining.co.uk/
ELS's Cath Convery commented, "ELS is based near Oxford, in the UK, and it provides consultancy and business training to a wide range of organisations within the public, private and business sectors, at home and abroad.
"Clients benefit from the vast range of expertise and qualifications that ELS consultants and trainers hold," she added. "Recognising that the best working relationships are based on integrity, professionalism, and trusted collaboration, ELS is used to going the extra mile to exceed clients' expectations – as the 'Testimonials' page on the new website shows."
About Explosive Learning Solutions
Founded in 2005, Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS) is a learning and development (L&D) consultancy that believes in using original and challenging solutions to inspire, enthuse and empower people to meet its clients' needs. Working with clients in the public, private and business sectors worldwide, ELS focuses on organisation-
For more information, please contact:
Cath Convery, ELS, +44 (0)1235 861805; email CConvery@explosivelearningsolutions.com
Marc Waterman, ELS, +44 (0)1235 861805; email MWaterman@explosivelearningsolutions.com
Bob Little, Bob Little Press & PR, +44 (0)1727 860405; email bob.little@boblittlepr.com
Media Contact
Explosive Learning Solutions
+441235861805
***@explosivelearningsolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse