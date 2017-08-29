PALM BEACH OPERA: Single Tickets Go On Sale September 7

PALM BEACH OPERA

-- Opera single tickets go on sale September 7West Palm Beach, Florida (August 31, 2017) - Individual tickets for Palm Beach Opera's 2018 main-stage season will go on sale Thursday, September 7, 2017. Tickets can be purchased online at pbopera.org starting at 12:00 AM, and in person or over the phone from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at the Palm Beach Opera Box Office.Tickets can be purchased in one of three ways:· Online at www.pbopera.org.· Over the phone by calling the Palm Beach Opera Box Office at 561.833.7888.· In person at the Palm Beach Opera Box Office, located at 1800 S. Australian Avenue, Suite 301, West Palm Beach, FL 33409.Palm Beach Opera's 2018 season main-stage performances are:Puccini's TOSCABernstein's CANDIDEMozart's LE NOZZE DI FIGAROFor convenience, patrons who would like to be contacted when tickets are available can complete an online form at www.pbopera.org.Palm Beach Opera is dedicated to producing live opera at an international standard of excellence and to enriching the life of the communities it serves with a diverse offering of educational programs. Founded in 1961, the fully professional Palm Beach Opera presents mainstage performances at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, and is a proud member of OPERA America and the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County.Media Contacts:Rick ZulloPalm Beach OperaMarketing and PR Manager561-835-7550rzullo@pbopera.orgGary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net