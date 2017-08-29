News By Tag
Podsystem Group Introduces New Brand and Latest Innovations in IoT Connectivity
New brand will be launched at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco next week
"Our customers tell us that what they most value about working with Pod Group is our emphasis on personalized support and customer service," commented Charles Towers-Clark, Managing Director of Pod Group. "We wanted the brand to reflect our approachable, customer-focused culture. Pod is about combining personal service and new innovative technologies. Companies within Pod Group create groundbreaking ways to support the people building the IoT, centered on communications and data."
The company, which has been in the market since 1999, will be launching the new brand at Mobile World Congress Americas (MWCA), where its PodM2M and Pod Solutions divisions will also be showcasing some of the latest innovations in their portfolio of IoT connectivity solutions.
As an agnostic managed service provider, PodM2M integrates multiple IoT technologies into its centralized, intuitive platform FreedoM-2-Manage (F2M) including cellular and LPWAN. An expert in "no single point of failure" solutions for remote and mission critical IoT applications, Pod´s award-winning multi-IMSI technology can also be combined with the eUICC specification on any SIM form factor, not just the MFF2 embedded SIM, allowing customers to future proof their devices without having to upgrade.
All technologies are managed remotely via the F2M platform and mobile application, which includes advanced diagnostics and analytics. A white label platform allows customers to offer a full service, turnkey connectivity solution under their own brand, enabling them to create value added services and generate additional recurring revenue streams. This can also be purchased as a standalone platform.
Pod M2M (http://www.podm2m.com) will be demonstrating its White Label Platform, F2M application and cellular/LPWAN integration on booth N242 at Mobile World Congress Americas (San Francisco 12th-14th September). Also featured on the booth will be a range of devices and platforms from members of the Pod Partner Community (PPC), which provides hardware and software companies in the IoT industry the opportunity to enhance customer experience, increase speed to market, and gain additional revenue through value-added services.
About Pod Group
Pod Group aims to bring Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to the world, enhancing industry and everyday life alike for years to come.
Our philosophy is to support the people behind the IoT; the developers, systems integrators, and innovators. The companies within Pod Group achieve this by working in close partnership with our customers, supporting them through development, getting to market, after-sales technical support, and personalizing every service we offer, including one-to-one account management from a specialist who is familiar with their application. http://www.podgroup.com.
Contact
Amy Garcia
***@podgroup.com
