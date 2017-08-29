News By Tag
Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of August 2017
Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
*** August Highlights ***
Gravitybread is a resource for parents to encourage improved language and literacy during mealtime. On my blog, I share children's book reviews, language tips, research related to literacy and special needs, as well as suggestions for improved learning and literacy.
The award-winning Teething Egg is the next generation of soothing teething toys for babies 3-12 months old. The patented, proven design and shape is the perfect size and weight for little hands and mouths.
Buddy the Soldier Bear is a delightful tale of a stuffed bear who dreams of adventures and being part of a family. When he finds himself in a care package for a soldier, he embarks on quite an adventure, indeed. Written by the daughter of a WW II veteran and the mother of a soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, you can feel the love poured into this story.
Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists;
This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Online Resources (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Children's Picture Books (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
• Adult Books (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
To see the full list of July 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/
