 
News By Tag
* Books
* Awards
* Parenting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chesapeake
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029

Mom's Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of August 2017

Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products & services to earn our distinction. The products & services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers & experts around the world & are held to the highest standards.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Books
Awards
Parenting

Industry:
Books

Location:
Chesapeake - Virginia - US

Subject:
Awards

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Summary: Mom's Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.

*** August Highlights ***

Gravitybread is a resource for parents to encourage improved language and literacy during mealtime. On my blog, I share children's book reviews, language tips, research related to literacy and special needs, as well as suggestions for improved learning and literacy.

The award-winning Teething Egg is the next generation of soothing teething toys for babies 3-12 months old. The patented, proven design and shape is the perfect size and weight for little hands and mouths.

Buddy the Soldier Bear is a delightful tale of a stuffed bear who dreams of adventures and being part of a family. When he finds himself in a care package for a soldier, he embarks on quite an adventure, indeed. Written by the daughter of a WW II veteran and the mother of a soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, you can feel the love poured into this story.

Full Release:

Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards®. "We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

This month, Mom's Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:

• Online Resources (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C1)
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C2)
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C3)
• Children's Picture Books (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C7)
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C9)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12) (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C10)
• Adult Books (https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/#C12)

To see the full list of July 2017 award-winning products, please view the full media release here: https://www.momschoiceawards.com/pr-august-2017/?utm_source=prlog&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=prlog_mcarelease

Contact
Mom's Choice Awards®
7574109409
***@momschoiceawards.com
End
Source:
Email:***@momschoiceawards.com Email Verified
Tags:Books, Awards, Parenting
Industry:Books
Location:Chesapeake - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mom's Choice Awards PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share