Channeliser introduces affordable online partner communities

 
 
HENLEY ON THAMES, England - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Channeliser, the independent, global partnering network for IT companies, has today launched its Group Ownership services. Groups – public or private - allow Channeliser members to create and manage their own online partner communities. Each Group contains a comprehensive range of tools and services to enable IT companies to communication and collaborate more effectively with their partners. Group owners pay a monthly fee that starts from £100 per month.

Channeliser Groups provide a secure digital portal for all partner-related content while encouraging partner collaboration and facilitating partnering activities such as recruitment and joint marketing. Group Ownership is charged based upon the number of companies within that Group:

Group Type  No. of Companies  Monthly fee
Small  Less than 15  £100
Mid-Size  16-30  £300
Large  31-250  £750
Enterprise  Unlimited  POA

Groups can be public – open to anyone – or private – only available to invited partners, and thereby a secure digital home that can be focused around specific solution areas or particular partners.

"Partner portals have traditionally been a means for large technology companies to push information to their partner communities. Channeliser Groups not only make this affordable for all IT companies but we also  provide the tools that make it a true interactive,  online community that allows  two-way collaboration and therefore enhancing engagement. It enables companies to find new ways of working together within a single secure Cloud-based portal," said Jacqui Rand, Director of Channeliser.

To find out more please go to: https://www.channeliser.com/LandingPages/GroupOwnership

Group Ownership is only available to Channeliser members. Both company and personal membership of the Channeliser community is free.

About Channeliser

Channeliser enables companies to locate and engage with complementary IT companies around the world, becoming more agile and responsive to the needs of the customer, as they form partnerships to deliver today's innovative and complex IT solutions. The online service provides a wide range of easy-to-use functionality that addresses all elements of finding and building partner relationships as well as delivering a range of community and networking capabilities. https://www.channeliser.com/

Kirstie Lamont
The Garret
***@thegarret.co.uk
Source:Channeliser
Email:***@thegarret.co.uk Email Verified
