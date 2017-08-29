News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Channeliser introduces affordable online partner communities
Channeliser Groups provide a secure digital portal for all partner-related content while encouraging partner collaboration and facilitating partnering activities such as recruitment and joint marketing. Group Ownership is charged based upon the number of companies within that Group:
Group Type No. of Companies Monthly fee
Small Less than 15 £100
Mid-Size 16-30 £300
Large 31-250 £750
Enterprise Unlimited POA
Groups can be public – open to anyone – or private – only available to invited partners, and thereby a secure digital home that can be focused around specific solution areas or particular partners.
"Partner portals have traditionally been a means for large technology companies to push information to their partner communities. Channeliser Groups not only make this affordable for all IT companies but we also provide the tools that make it a true interactive, online community that allows two-way collaboration and therefore enhancing engagement. It enables companies to find new ways of working together within a single secure Cloud-based portal," said Jacqui Rand, Director of Channeliser.
To find out more please go to: https://www.channeliser.com/
Group Ownership is only available to Channeliser members. Both company and personal membership of the Channeliser community is free.
About Channeliser
Channeliser enables companies to locate and engage with complementary IT companies around the world, becoming more agile and responsive to the needs of the customer, as they form partnerships to deliver today's innovative and complex IT solutions. The online service provides a wide range of easy-to-use functionality that addresses all elements of finding and building partner relationships as well as delivering a range of community and networking capabilities. https://www.channeliser.com/
Contact
Kirstie Lamont
The Garret
***@thegarret.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse