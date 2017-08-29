 
News By Tag
* Multichannel Pipetting
* Ergonomics
* Precision
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Science
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Zizers
  Graubünden
  Switzerland
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
4321
August 2017
313029


Multichannel pipetting to make you smile

 
 
Multichannel pipetting
Multichannel pipetting
ZIZERS, Switzerland - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- INTEGRA is making multichannel pipetting quicker and easier than ever before. The company's extensive range of manual and electronic handheld pipettes – combined with the revolutionary GripTips system – is helping take the 'pain' out of multichannel pipetting, boosting productivity and ensuring happy, healthy staff.

The difficulties associated with using handheld multichannel pipettes are familiar to every lab scientist; tips need 'hammering' on to ensure they are picked up, but this still doesn't always ensure correct tip alignment or a good seal, potentially affecting assay results. Add to this the extra force required to eject eight, 12 or even 16 tips at a time and the pain of using multichannel pipettes becomes all too real.

INTEGRA's handheld multichannel pipettes and GripTip system have been developed to eliminate these issues, allowing tips to effortlessly snap onto the pipette and ensuring they are always firmly attached, perfectly aligned and easily ejected. In a recently published article, INTEGRA's Lukas Keller explores this topic further, and highlights some of the innovative solutions available to help increase productivity and reproducibility in virtually any lab.

Visit https://www.integra-biosciences.com/en/news/multichannel-... to learn more about INTEGRA's answer to this perennial problem.
End
Source:INTEGRA Biosciences
Email:***@kdm-communications.com
Posted By:***@kdm-communications.com Email Verified
Tags:Multichannel Pipetting, Ergonomics, Precision
Industry:Science
Location:Zizers - Graubünden - Switzerland
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
kdm Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share