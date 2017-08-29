News By Tag
Download Free Anti-Bullying Posters for Students
Featuring detailed information and colorful illustrations, these creative posters remind us all that we should never tolerate this (or any for that matter) form of tyranny. People can read or download any of them completely free of charge! Poster number one gives details about what bullying actually is and provides valuable info on the three main types of bullying (verbal, social, and physical). The second poster includes common warning signs and what we should do if we suspect a kid or teen is being bullied. That cute little superhero kid from the third poster recommends a list of effective action steps, while poster number 4 advises on how to stand up to bullies. The web page also contains key facts, a map outlining state anti-bullying laws, additional links, and contact info, so that both adults and kids can gain a better understanding of the problem and, eventually, solve it.
In its quest to promote ongoing awareness with empowering examples, amazingwristbands.com has added numerous practical tips for you to implement in your anti-bullying campaign. In addition to helpful online resources, the company also offers silicone anti-bullying bracelets
