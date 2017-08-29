News By Tag
Documentary on East Tennessee State University Basketball Team Coming to Theaters in February 2018
4EVER Is About the Heyday of the ETSU Men's Basketball Program From 1989 to 1992. Starring Keith "Mister" Jennings
Prime Time Marketing, Small Town Productions and former star player Keith "Mister" Jennings are teaming up to create a documentary about this great time in ETSU basketball history. The new documentary is entitled 4EVER and is expected to be released in February 2018.
The film is about the great efforts that the team put in and the dreams and hopes that they all held. This includes a look at what the team did and how well they got together plus points on how the members of the teams went forward after their basketball careers and made a difference in the lives of many.
The main point of the story is that the many members of the team agreed to remain brothers forever. They wanted to be friends for life and to have each other's back no matter what would happen. It is this great relationship between each of the players on the team that helped contribute to the great attitude and effort that they held over the years.
The film will delve into detail about many iconic moments in the team's history including its famous victory over Arizona in the NCAA tournament. The stories of how the players have managed to keep their bond nearly twenty years after their heyday are especially important to as relate to the great friendships and attitudes that the team members brought with them and continue to hold to this day.
Additional information on the upcoming documentary can be found online at www.the4evermovie.com. Prime Time Marketing can also be contacted at www.primetime-
