East Meets West As Maarkah Debuts Middle Eastern and African Designers during NY Fashion Week
The annual New York Fashion Week will showcase multicultural designers representing diversity, creativity and passion from across the globe.
Maarkah means brand in Arabic and is a fashion show product showcasing designs and their designers from throughout the Middle East and Africa.
"Our goal is to recognize and showcase talented designers, so they become the brand, the Maarkah," said Rabab Abdala, Founder and Executive Producer of Maarkah.
This internationally promoted and exclusive platform will be produced by Runway Prestige, a world- class, professional runway service.
"We truly believe that fashion has a universal appeal and crosses all lines of gender, race and religion," said Abdalla. "Our mission is to celebrate this binding force with a message of unity and the unbreakable spirit of community."
Featured designers will include; Issam Balalioui - Morocco 121K followers on Instagram (celebrity stylist to several celebrities and artists including Saad Lamjarred with 5.1M followers, Houda El Fechka Eddidouane - Dutch/Moroccan (Representing Holland), Michal Hidas - Israel, Vanyo Fashion - Indonesia, Jacques LaGrange - South Africa, Margaret Persaud – Guyana, Oula Oussi - Syria, Khaoula Ouilal - Morocco, and Ziana Kaoutar Chaoui – Belgium, Aswad Abasi - USA.
Special guest appearance walking the catwalk will be, Zina - Model and Actress in the Middle East and Fateena Qassim - Ms. New York, USA 2017 and Ms. Tourism, USA 2017
For additional information please contact, contact@moccabrandmediapr.com 914-424-9991.
About Runway Prestige:
Runway Prestige is a marketing and brand management fashion promotional agency based in Westchester, New York. It is a signature agency established to collaborate with designers, models, photographers & talent to showcase their spectacular work on live platforms gaining national and international exposure. The service line includes event production, fashion promotion, talent management, casting services and beauty. Connecting high-end designers, photographers, talent, models, and makeup and hair teams to produce a customized and unique experience.
Runway Prestige is a premier agency for advertising talent, fashion exposure and development. Providing opportunities for qualified emerging talent from around the globe bringing together different ethnicities and merging cultures.
Mocca Styles
Mocca Brand Media PR
contact@moccabrandmediapr.com
www.moccabrandmediapr.com
www.maarkah.com
www.runwayprestige.com
MAARKAH Runway Show (https://www.facebook.com/
Monday, September 11
6:00 PM
Studio 450, 12th Floor, at 450 West 31st Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, New York City.
General Admission Tickets via website: www.maarkah.com
Press/Talent RSVP Request Below.
contact@moccabrandmediapr.com
Please be detailed: Full Names, Press/Media Outlet name, Talent name and Details.
MOCCA STYLES
MOCCA BRAND MEDIA PR
***@moccabrandmediapr.com
