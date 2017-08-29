 
Full-Service Allstate Insurance Agency Opens on the Showroom Floor of Auto Expo Dealership

Customers enjoy one-stop-shop option for their vehicle purchase, service and insurance needs
 
GREAT NECK, N.Y. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The next time customers visit Auto Expo, they will be able to buy their vehicle and then insure their new ride right from the showroom floor. The dealership opened a full-service Allstate Insurance agency. The dealer agency offers a complete line of products and services, including auto, property, business, recreational vehicles and life insurance. Customers can price their insurance and work with a licensed insurance professional on all their coverage needs.

"We are very excited to add another service to offer our customers," said Omid Eyahou, General Manager. "Because the insurance agency is on site, we can provide the convenience of one-stop shopping for all of our customers' insurance and automotive needs. We want to help make sure our customers have the vehicle that works for them and the insurance protection they need to keep their family safe."

Auto Expo is located at 46 Northern Blvd. Great Neck, NY 11021. The Allstate Agency operates during regular dealership hours, which are:

Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday 9:00 a.m. to one hour before sunset.
Sun 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm Saturday Closed.

Auto Expo is a luxury used car dealership that offers a broad range of quality used cars. Awarded the 2017 Dealerrater used car dealer of the year for customer service and proudly served the people of New York for over 15 years. Visit our website, http://www.autoexpo4.com to check out our complete offering.

Media Contact
Scott Silver
5165393260
***@autoexpo1.com
