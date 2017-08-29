 
Smoked Boston Butts & Alabama Veterans: A Match Made to Aid

 
 
Glenn & Lisa Heerten smoking Boston Butts at Red Shamrock.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Sept. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Smoked Boston Butts & Alabama Veterans: A Match Made to Aid

The Red Shamrock partners with Alabama Veterans to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"When I heard about Hurricane Harvey, I knew I had to help," said Glenn Heerten, Restaurant Manager of The Red Shamrock Pub

Mr. Heerten, a retired Navy Seabee, is also a member of the Alabama Veterans, a non-profit organization that provides a range of services to veterans in need. Together, they hatched a plan: Glenn would smoke and sell the Boston Butts, and the Veterans would use the funds raised to head to Houston with vans filled with supplies and towing boats. Glenn began cooking the first batch of butts Friday evening and will continue through Labor Day.

"There's been an outpouring of support" said Lisa Waldrip Heerten, who helps husband Glenn at The Red Shamrock. "People heard about what we are doing and are dropping off all kinds of supplies: baby wipes, diapers, you name it."

In addition to providing humanitarian aid, The Alabama Veterans will also participate in search and rescue efforts in the storm-ravaged Houston area. For additional information, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ALVeteran/

Chuck and Kay Dailey, who own The Red Shamrock Pub truly appreciate the support of Mount Laurel and surrounding communities. Learn more about the Red Shamrock Pub here: https://www.facebook.com/The-Red-Shamrock-Pub-502483133201263/

Source:The Red Shamrock
Email:***@susanshuman.org Email Verified
Tags:Hurrican Harvey, The Red Shamrock Pub, Alabama Veterans
Industry:Media
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
Subject:Services
