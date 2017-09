Smoked Boston Butts & Alabama Veterans: A Match Made to Aid

Glenn & Lisa Heerten smoking Boston Butts at Red Shamrock.

-- Smoked Boston Butts & Alabama Veterans: A Match Made to AidThe Red Shamrock partners with Alabama Veterans to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey.said Glenn Heerten, Restaurant Manager of The Red Shamrock PubMr. Heerten, a retired Navy Seabee, is also a member of the Alabama Veterans, a non-profit organization that provides a range of services to veterans in need. Together, they hatched a plan: Glenn would smoke and sell the Boston Butts, and the Veterans would use the funds raised to head to Houston with vans filled with supplies and towing boats. Glenn began cooking the first batch of butts Friday evening and will continue through Labor Day.said Lisa Waldrip Heerten, who helps husband Glenn at The Red Shamrock.In addition to providing humanitarian aid, The Alabama Veterans will also participate in search and rescue efforts in the storm-ravaged Houston area. For additional information, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/ALVeteran/ truly appreciate the support of Mount Laurel and surrounding communities. Learn more about the Red Shamrock Pub here: