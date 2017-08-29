News By Tag
IndiaBizForSale.com Hosts Business Buyer's Club - An Exclusive Deal Making Event, in Ahmedabad
The 9 businesses that were showcased at the event belonged to diverse sectors such as hospitals and healthcare, pharmaceutical marketing, packaging, IoT, manufacturing, food catering, and so on, looking for transactions worth INR 2 Cr. - 25 Cr. Professional pitch-deck for each business was prepared and presented alongside a focused conversation with promoters and IndiaBizForSale.com team. The event concluded with matchmaking and networking over high tea that gave an opportunity to buyers, investors and business owners to interact in person. Subsequent stages of the deal process for these matches are now being facilitated by IndiaBizForSale.com.
Haripriya Bhagat, Co-founder, IndiaBizForSale.com, said, "In 2013, we began with the idea of leveraging technology to democratized deal-making for small and medium businesses in India. Our platform is helping thousands of businesses, buyers, investors and consultants source deals quickly, find the right match and secure advisory services for deal management. But with Business Buyer's Club, we have stepped up our game - it is a novel concept that we first launched in Mumbai and have received tremendous response since."
Buyers and investors who made it to the event were some of the prominent names in the region as well as in the country. Anil Jain, Prateek Sanghi, Pavan Bakeri, Paritosh Patel, Aditya Patel and more such investors & buyers joined this event.
Mr Shailesh Patwari, President, GCCI, said "This is an issue for businesses which GCCI had been pursuing with the banks and the local government since quite a long time, and we are glad that now GCCI has partnered with FICCI and IndiaBizForSale.com to launch this. Even local government has been very supportive for this initiative. This is not going to be just a one time event, rather it will be organized on regular basis."
Mr Rajiv Vastupal, Chairman, FICCI, said "FICCI is always at forefront on working for the National level and this activity is always provide an excellent opportunity for Business exchange and to understand the options for financing, financing gap, acquired or growing through strategic partnerships…"
The upcoming editions of Business Buyer's Club are expected to be held in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and few more cities over the next six months.
For more information contact:
Bhavin Bhagat
bhavin@indiabizforsale.com
+91-8000 422 133
***
About IndiaBizForSale.com:
IndiaBizforSale.com enables quick deal-sourcing, matchmaking, and end-to-end deal management through technology platform and advisory services. Our clientele includes businesses and professionals who are looking to buy and sell businesses, secure investment opportunities, and explore strategic growth options such as joint ventures, distribution partnerships and franchising.
IndiaBizForSale.com is a flagship product of Manali E-Business Private Limited, which was founded in early 2013 by Haripriya Bhagat and Bhavin Bhagat. Since then, IndiaBizforSale.com has grown from strength to strength, with a network of over 20,000 subscribers at present, and counting.
Please visit https://www.IndiaBizForSale.com to know more.
